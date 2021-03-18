Independent Bank Corp. Announces a 4% Increase in the Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: INDB), parent of Rockland Trust Company, today announced a $0.48 per share dividend. The dividend will be payable on April 9, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 29, 2021.

“We entered 2021 with solid momentum and continue to have high confidence in our strategy,” stated Christopher Oddleifson, Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corp. “We are pleased that our strong fundamentals and continued financial stability enable us to increase our dividend.”