Good Sam Files Trademark Infringement, False Advertising, Unfair Competition and Deceptive Trade Practices Lawsuit against RV Advisors and Gigi Stetler

Good Sam alleges that Defendants recently began infringing on the goodwill and trademarks of Good Sam by marketing its products and services under the GOOD SAMARITAN CLUB brand and making numerous false or misleading statements about Good Sam’s products and services.

“We believe this misinformation campaign fueled by RV Advisor and Gigi Stetler misleads our customers and the public by using our trademarks and making false, misleading and deceptive statements about our products and services,” said Tamara Ward, Chief Operating Officer of Camping World Holdings. “We will not allow RV Advisor or Stetler to add legitimacy to the products and services they purport to offer and deceive and mislead the RV community by trading on the goodwill and trademarks established by Good Sam over the past 55 years.”

Ms. Ward added, “We will proactively and aggressively pursue our rights against any company that uses deceptive trade practices and attempts to trade on our name to provide legitimacy to their business. We’ve been cultivating our trademarks and concepts for over 55 years and will not tolerate any type of unlawful business activity to infringe on our rights.”

