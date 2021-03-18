 

Good Sam Files Trademark Infringement, False Advertising, Unfair Competition and Deceptive Trade Practices Lawsuit against RV Advisors and Gigi Stetler

Good Sam Enterprises, LLC (“Good Sam”), an indirect subsidiary of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) has filed a lawsuit against RV Advisor, LLC and Gigi Stetler (“Defendants”) for trademark infringement, false advertising, unfair competition and deceptive trade practices.

Good Sam alleges that Defendants recently began infringing on the goodwill and trademarks of Good Sam by marketing its products and services under the GOOD SAMARITAN CLUB brand and making numerous false or misleading statements about Good Sam’s products and services.

“We believe this misinformation campaign fueled by RV Advisor and Gigi Stetler misleads our customers and the public by using our trademarks and making false, misleading and deceptive statements about our products and services,” said Tamara Ward, Chief Operating Officer of Camping World Holdings. “We will not allow RV Advisor or Stetler to add legitimacy to the products and services they purport to offer and deceive and mislead the RV community by trading on the goodwill and trademarks established by Good Sam over the past 55 years.”

Ms. Ward added, “We will proactively and aggressively pursue our rights against any company that uses deceptive trade practices and attempts to trade on our name to provide legitimacy to their business. We’ve been cultivating our trademarks and concepts for over 55 years and will not tolerate any type of unlawful business activity to infringe on our rights.”

About Good Sam & the Good Sam Club

Good Sam offers products and services under the GOOD SAM brand to protect and enhance the experience of recreational vehicle (RV) owners and outdoor enthusiasts, including, roadside assistance plans, extended service plans, financial services, insurance services, RV informational services, affinity and discount programs, RV magazines, and online forums and other social networking services that allow RV owners and enthusiasts to connect and exchange information. For more information about Good Sam, visit https://www.goodsam.com.

The world's largest organization of RV owners and outdoor enthusiasts, the Good Sam Club is committed to making outdoor adventures a safer and more rewarding experience for its over 2.1 million members. Founded in 1966 by Trail-R-News, a small California RV magazine, members originally promised to help fellow travelers on America's highways based on the biblical story principles of the Good Samaritan. Today, Good Sam continues to signify friendliness among RVers and outdoor enthusiasts and an eagerness to serve on a much larger scale. For more information about Good Sam Membership and its many benefits, visit goodsam.com/club.

