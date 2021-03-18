Kane Biotech to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 25 – Conference Call to Follow

 

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”), a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms, will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Kane Biotech management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial results and discuss business developments in the period.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday March 25, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Live Call: 1-877-268-9044 (Canada and the United States) 1-706-679-2995 (International)
Replay: 1-404-537-3406
Conference ID: 9794399

 

The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.kanebiotech.com under "News/Events" in the Investors section.

About Kane Biotech Inc.

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (53 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB, DispersinB, Aledex, bluestem, bluestem, silkstem, goldstem, coactiv+, coactive+, DermaKBand DermaKB Biofilm are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

For more information, please visit www.kanebiotech.com, or contact:

Marc Edwards Ray Dupuis Graham Farrell
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations
Kane Biotech Inc Kane Biotech Inc Harbor Access LLC
medwards@kanebiotech.com rdupuis@kanebiotech.com Graham.Farrell@HarborAccessllc.com
+1 (514) 910-6991 +1 (204) 298-2200 +1 (416) 842 9003

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

