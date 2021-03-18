Kane Biotech to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 25 – Conference Call to Follow

Kane Biotech management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial results and discuss business developments in the period.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”), a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms, will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday March 25, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: 1-877-268-9044 (Canada and the United States) 1-706-679-2995 (International) Replay: 1-404-537-3406 Conference ID: 9794399





The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.kanebiotech.com under "News/Events" in the Investors section.



For more information, please visit www.kanebiotech.com , or contact:

