 

Clever Leaves to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call on March 30, 2021 at 5 00 p.m. ET

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multi-national operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Clever Leaves management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Date: March 30, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9208
International dial-in number: 1-201-493-6784
Conference ID: 13717604

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 6, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13717604

About Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Clever Leaves is a multi-national cannabis company with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabis business. With operations and investments in the United States, Canada, Colombia, Germany and Portugal, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry’s leading global cannabis companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community. Clever Leaves has received multiple international certifications that have enabled it to increase its export and sales capacity from its Colombian operations, including European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP) Certification, a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Certification by Colombia National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute - Invima, and Good Agricultural and Collecting Practices (GACP) Certification. Clever Leaves was granted a provisional license in Portugal from Infarmed – the Portuguese health authority – which allows Clever Leaves to cultivate, import and export dry flower for medicinal and research purposes. In addition, the Portuguese operation was recently granted certification of compliance with GACP and IMC-GAP.

For more information, please visit https://cleverleaves.com/en/home/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Clever Leaves Investor Inquiries:
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach
Gateway Investor Relations
+1949-574-3860
CLVR@gatewayir.com

Clever Leaves Press Contacts:
McKenna Miller
KCSA Strategic Communications
+1347-487-6197
mmiller@kcsa.com

Diana Sigüenza
Strategic Communications Director
+57310-236-8830
Diana.siguenza@cleverleaves.com

Clever Leaves Commercial Inquiries:
Andrew Miller
Vice President Sales - EMEA, North America, and Asia-Pacific
+1416-817-1336
andrew.miller@cleverleaves.com




Wertpapier


