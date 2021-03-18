 

Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 21:30  |  88   |   |   

Working Diligently to Finalize Restated Financials and File Form 10-K

LATHAM, N.Y., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) (the “Company”), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions building the global green hydrogen economy, announced today that it received an expected letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “2020 Form 10-K”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Nasdaq notification letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of Plug Power’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

As previously disclosed in the Company’s Form 8-K filed with the SEC on March 16, 2021, the Company has determined to restate certain prior period financial statements to be included in the 2020 Form 10-K. Plug Power continues to work diligently to finalize its restated financials and file the 2020 Form 10-K as soon as possible.

Nasdaq indicated that the Company has 60 calendar days, or until May 17, 2021, to file the 2020 Form 10-K with the SEC. If the Company is unable to file the 2020 Form 10-K with the SEC by May 17, 2021, the Company intends to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules on or prior to that date. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, then Nasdaq may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the 2020 Form 10-K, or until September 13, 2021, to regain compliance.

About Plug Power

Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions. The Company’s innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while meeting sustainability goals. Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology. As a result, the Company has deployed over 40,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having built and operated a hydrogen highway across North America. Plug Power delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs. Plug Power’s vertically-integrated GenKey solution ties together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour, and Walmart. The Company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers. Learn more at www.plugpower.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K Working Diligently to Finalize Restated Financials and File Form 10-KLATHAM, N.Y., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) (the “Company”), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions building the global green …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Wisdomtree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short Securities Proposed Amendment to the Principal Amount of ...
Eldorado Gold Announces Ratification of Amended Investment Agreement by the Hellenic Republic
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects ...
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:02 Uhr
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Class Action Against Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG)
14:45 Uhr
Nach Rutsch: Plug Power: Bricht Sie auf $10 ein?
12:53 Uhr
Plug-Power-Aktie: Kursziel wieder unter 10 Euro?!
12:08 Uhr
Maydorns Meinung: Dow Jones, DAX, VW, BMW, Varta, Plug Power, Nel, Livent, Lithium, Bitcoin
09:29 Uhr
Schlüsseltechnologie: Daimler und Linde arbeiten zusammen, um den Brennstoffzellen-LKWs zum Erfolg zu verhelfen!
07:01 Uhr
Varta, Plug Power, Nel ASA, BYD, JinkoSolar, BioNTech und weitere: Marktbericht Strategiedepot Vermögensstreuung
07:01 Uhr
Nel ASA leidet unter Plug Power, Xiaomi mustergültig, BYD vor Richtungsentscheidung
17.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow auf Rekordhoch - Geldpolitik bleibt locker
17.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug Power Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 7, 2021
17.03.21
Aktien New York: Überwiegend Verluste kurz vor geldpolitischen Signalen der Fed

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21:18 Uhr
20.543
Plug Power - Meinungen, Kommentare und Chartansichten
19:01 Uhr
364
Analyse: Plug Power Aktie: Heftiger Einbruch - und jetzt?
16.03.21
13
Plug Power Aktie – Neuer Deal und Blow-Out?
19.02.21
3
ACCIONA and Plug Power to Partner on Establishing Leading Green Hydrogen Platform for Iberia
31.01.21
8
Casino oder Riesenchance : Börsengeflüster: Goldman-Sachs-Alarmsignale bei 15 Aktien – “Plug Power u