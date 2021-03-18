 

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on April 1, 2021

DALLAS, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter 2020 ended on January 31, 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021 after the market close.

Management will hold a conference call to report these results the same day at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed over the phone by dialing (720) 543-0206 or toll-free (800) 458-4121. A replay will be available after the call for one year beginning at 7:00 p.m. Central Time (8:00 p.m. Eastern Time) and can be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671 or toll-free
(844) 512-2921; the passcode is 8581839.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at www.daveandbusters.com under the Investor Relations section.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 141 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Dave & Buster's offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster's currently has stores in 40 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

For Investor Relations Inquiries:
Scott Bowman, CFO
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.
(972) 813-1151
scott.bowman@daveandbusters.com 

 




