 

Annie Dutil Joins Midland’s Board of Directors

MONTREAL, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved the nomination of Ms. Annie Dutil as Director of the Corporation.

“It is a privilege to have Ms. Annie Dutil join our team. Her experience gained while working at Nomad Royalties Company Ltd. (“Nomad”) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (“PwC”) and her knowledge of the capital markets, financing transactions and regulatory and public accounting matters make her an ideal candidate for our Board. We are thrilled to know that the Corporation will benefit from her knowledge and skill set in the years to come”, commented the President and CEO, Mr. Gino Roger.

Midland announces that it has granted incentive stock options to Ms. Dutil to acquire 80,000 common shares at $0.88 per share, for a period of 10 years. These incentive stock options have been granted in accordance with Midland’s Stock Option Plan.

About Annie Dutil

Annie Dutil is a member of the Quebec CPA Order and is Nomad’s corporate controller. Ms. Dutil brings over 15 years of extensive mining knowledge, specifically in the areas of public accounting, compliance with financial information obligations and regulatory matters. Prior to joining Nomad, Ms. Dutil has held a number of positions at PwC, including a role as director where she has led the Capital Markets and Accounting Advisory Services group in Montréal. In her current and previous roles, she has assisted several companies in their capital markets activities, including initial public offerings, financings, cross-border transactions and complex accounting and regulatory matters. Ms. Dutil is the co-founder of the Montreal chapter of Women in Mining and is involved in many community and philanthropic activities, currently serving as a member of the Board of Directors of Factry, the School of the Creative Sciences, and Théâtre de la Banquette Arrière.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as BHP Billiton Canada Inc., Probe Metals Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Osisko Development Corp., SOQUEM INC., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

