 

Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the first quarter of $0.6025 per share will be paid on April 9, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 29, 2021.

A quarterly dividend of $1.03625 per share will be paid on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 19, 2021 of the Company’s Series K Preferred Shares.

2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

In addition, the Company declared that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. CT. Shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2021 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 77,889 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.



