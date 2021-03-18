Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the first quarter of $0.6025 per share will be paid on April 9, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 29, 2021.

A quarterly dividend of $1.03625 per share will be paid on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 19, 2021 of the Company’s Series K Preferred Shares.