Condor Hospitality Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Portfolio Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR): The 15 hotels Same-Store RevPAR in the fourth quarter 2020 decreased 50.1% to $44.71 compared to the fourth quarter 2019. Same-Store Average Daily Rate (ADR) decreased 29.0% to $84.83 and Same-Store occupancy decreased 29.8% to 52.7% in the fourth quarter 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

Net Loss: Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders was ($5.2) million or ($0.38) per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2020 compared to ($2.0) million or ($0.17) per diluted share for the same period in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDAre: Adjusted EBITDAre decreased in the fourth quarter 2020 99% to $0.04 million from $4.0 million for the same period in 2019.

Adjusted Funds from Operations: Adjusted Funds from Operations decreased $3.8 million in the fourth quarter 2020 to ($2.0) million or ($0.17) per diluted share compared to $1.8 million or $0.15 per diluted share in the same period in 2019

Same-Store Hotel EBITDA: Same-Store Hotel EBITDA was $1.0 million in the fourth quarter 2020, a decrease of 80.5% from the same period in 2019. Margin contracted 1,920 bps to 12.6% in the fourth quarter 2020 compared to 31.8% in the same period in 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Portfolio Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR): The 15 hotels Same-Store RevPAR in 2020 decreased 48.3% to $50.98 compared to 2019. Same-Store Average Daily Rate (ADR) decreased 20.9% to $99.00 and Same-Store Occupancy decreased 34.7% to 51.49% in 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

Net Loss: Net loss Attributable to Common Shareholders was ($19.7) million or ($1.59) per diluted share for the full year 2020 compared to ($5.6) million or ($0.48) per diluted share for 2019.

Adjusted EBITDAre: Adjusted EBITDAre decreased 89.7% to $2.2 million in 2020 from $21.2 million for the full year 2019.

Adjusted Funds from Operations: Adjusted Funds from Operations decreased $16.8 million to ($5.5) million or ($0.46) per diluted share in 2020 compared to $11.3 million or $0.94 per diluted share for the full year 2019.

Same-Store Hotel EBITDA: Same-Store Hotel EBITDA was $6.5 million in 2020, a decrease of 75.9% from the full year 2019. Margin contracted 1,900 bps to 17.8% in 2020 compared to 36.8% in 2019.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Bill Blackham, Condor’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The hospitality industry including Condor faced unprecedented challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting near evaporation of demand. Beginning in March of 2020 Condor acted quickly to substantially reduce portfolio operating expenses, reduce corporate overhead and enhance our sales efforts to capture more than our fair share of greatly reduced demand. Our hotel portfolio returned to positive cash flow beginning in May and remained positive throughout the remainder of 2020. We also took steps to enhance liquidity including the successful completion of an amendment to our credit facility providing important covenant compliance deferrals and access to $13.4 million of revolving credit through the January 2023 extended maturity. Our portfolio continued outperforming our select service public REIT peer group with the lowest fourth quarter RevPAR decline to the same period in 2019 and 12.6% hotel portfolio margins. When eliminating the two Aloft properties and the Indigo property that have larger food and beverage platforms those proforma margins increased to 21.9%. While demand remained stable during the fourth quarter, our occupancy was 52.7% and the portfolio is positioned to reap the benefit from the anticipated leisure demand increases we expect late first and early second quarters 2021 and that we began experiencing in second half of February 2021. We anticipate that business travel led initially by local business demand, and then regional demand, will begin late in the second quarter and improve over the remainder of 2021.”

Condor Hospitality Trust Selected Statistical and Financial Data As of and for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 (in thousands except statistical and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Loss $ (5,039) $ (1,824) $ (19,071) $ (5,067) Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.38) $ (0.17) $ (1.59) $ (0.48) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 41 $ 4,039 $ 2,177 $ 21,171 Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store* $ 1,045 $ 5,364 $ 6,525 $ 27,030 Hotel EBITDA Margin - Same-Store* 12.6% 31.8% 17.8% 36.8% Adjusted FFO $ (2,030) $ 1,807 $ (5,468) $ 11,251 Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share $ (0.17) $ 0.15 $ (0.46) $ 0.94 Same-Store RevPAR* $ 44.71 $ 89.68 $ 50.98 $ 98.68 Same-Store Occupancy* 52.70% 75.07% 51.49% 78.88% Same-Store ADR* $ 84.83 $ 119.45 $ 99.00 $ 125.09

The following table summarizes key hotel statistics during the fourth quarter of 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019:

October

2020 November

2020 December

2020 Three Months

ended

December 31,

2020 October

2019 November

2019 December

2019 Three Months

ended

December 31,

2019 Same-Store ADR* $ 89.51 $ 83.02 $ 81.28 $ 84.83 $ 127.15 $ 120.11 $ 109.47 $ 119.45 Same-Store Occupancy* 57.01% 51.11% 49.94% 52.70% 81.21% 76.53% 67.53% 75.07% Same-Store RevPAR* $ 51.03 $ 42.43 $ 40.59 $ 44.71 $ 103.26 $ 91.91 $ 73.93 $ 89.68 Hotel EBITDA – Same-Store* $ 701 $ 180 $ 164 $ 1,045 $ 2,533 $ 1,851 $ 980 $ 5,364 Hotel EBITDA Margin – Same-Store* 21.8% 7.0% 6.5% 12.6% 38.9% 33.0% 20.7% 31.8%

*Please see the Reg. G reconciliation tables at the end of this release. Financial data presented above includes results from prior to our 100% ownership of Atlanta Aloft.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

All Hotels Open: All of Condor’s hotels are open with expanded and repetitive health and sanitation measures in place. The Company closed 2 of its hotels in April but resumed full operations in July.

Enhanced Asset Management Efforts: The Company working together with its third-party management companies has expanded sales efforts to include COVID-19 specific demand related to medical, hospital and university services and for the numerous disaster recovery and infrastructure improvement and reconstruction projects that create demand in our hotel markets. We continue to aggressively pursue leisure, government, athletic and local and regional business related to travel in our hotel markets. Since March 2020, the Company, working with our third-party management companies, have implemented cost elimination/cost reduction initiatives at our hotels through a variety of measures involving labor, services, amenities, contracts, and taxes. As a result of these initiatives, Hotel EBITDA was positive each month from May through the end of the year.

(in thousands) May 2020 June 2020 July 2020 August 2020 September

2020 October

2020 November

2020 December

2020 Hotel EBITDA $ 14 $ 438 $ 385 $ 772 $ 405 $ 701 $ 180 $ 164

CASH BURN BEFORE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

The Company had a fourth quarter 2020 cash burn of $2.1 million compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter:

(in thousands) Three months ended

September 30, 2020 Three months ended

December 31, 2020 Hotel EBITDA $ 1,562 $ 1,045 Less: recurring general and administrative expense, excluding stock compensation expense (1,013) (968) Less: unallocated hotel and property operations expense (57) (61) Adjusted Corporate EBITDA $ 492 $ 16 Less: debt service costs (1,865) (2,108) Cash burn $ (1,373) $ (2,092)

CORPORATE LOAN FACILITY

On November 19, 2020 the Company amended the credit agreement for its $130 million revolving credit facility. The key modifications and enhancements include:

Loan maturity was extended to January 2, 2023

Financial covenant compliance was suspended until September 30, 2021

Debt yield and leverage ratio covenants were eliminated and replaced with a borrowing base debt service coverage ratio

The debt service and fixed charge covenants, when applicable on September 30, 2021, were eased from 1.5X to 1.0X and ramp up to 1.5X on September 30, 2022. Importantly, beginning with the September 30, 2021 calculations, quarterly figures are annualized until the quarter ending June 30, 2022 which will use the trailing 12 months figures

Borrowing availability was increased to $13.4 million

Dividends prohibition was modified to allow common and preferred dividends when defined financial conditions are achieved.

BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $7.5 million and available revolver borrowing capacity of $11.9 million. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had total outstanding long-term debt of $168.3 million associated with assets held for use with a weighted average maturity of 2.1 years and a weighted average interest rate of 3.79%.

CAPITAL INVESTMENTS

The Company invested $0.6 million in capital improvements throughout the portfolio in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 to upgrade its properties and maintain brand standards.

OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE

The Company has suspended guidance until further notice.

DIVIDENDS

On March 30, 2020, the Sixth Amendment to the Key Bank credit facility was signed which provides that no cash dividends or distributions may be made to common or preferred shareholders for the remaining term of the debt. On November 19, 2020 the Company signed the ninth amendment to the KeyBank Credit Facility that provides the conditions that must be met before cash dividends may be made to common and preferred shareholders.

EARNINGS CALL

The Company will not be conducting a fourth quarter earnings conference call.

About Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (“MSAs”) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs. The Company currently owns 15 hotels in 8 states. Condor’s hotels are franchised by a number of the industry’s most well-regarded brand families including Hilton, Marriott, and InterContinental Hotels.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, and in some cases, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “continue”, “project”, “plan”, the negative version of these words or other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally and the real estate market specifically, legislative/regulatory changes (including changes to laws governing the taxation of real estate investment trusts), availability of capital, risks associated with debt financing, interest rates, competition, supply and demand for hotel rooms in our current and proposed market areas, policies and guidelines applicable to real estate investment trusts, risks related to uncertainty and disruption in global economic markets as a result of COVID-19 (commonly referred to as the coronavirus), and other risks and uncertainties described herein, and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating any forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements represent Condor’s views as of the date on which such statements were made. Condor anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Condor’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. Condor expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

Additional factors that may affect the Company’s business or financial results are described in the risk factors included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) As of December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Investment in hotel properties, net $ 265,831 $ 222,063 Investment in unconsolidated joint venture - 4,244 Cash and cash equivalents 3,686 2,584 Restricted cash, property escrows 3,794 5,811 Accounts receivable, net 652 1,099 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,230 1,118 Derivative assets, at fair value - 22 Total Assets $ 275,193 $ 236,941 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities $ 5,372 $ 5,523 Dividends and distributions payable 762 145 Land option liability 8,497 - Derivative liabilities, at fair value 880 366 Convertible debt, at fair value 16,875 1,080 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 166,526 134,001 Total Liabilities 198,912 141,115 Equity Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, 40,000,000 shares authorized: 6.25% Series E, 925,000 shares authorized, $.01 par value, 925,000 shares outstanding, liquidation

preference of $10,012 and $9,395 10,050 10,050 Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized;12,014,743 and 11,993,608 shares outstanding 120 120 Additional paid-in capital 233,332 233,189 Accumulated deficit (167,263) (147,582) Total Shareholders' Equity 76,239 95,777 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated partnership (Condor Hospitality Limited Partnership),

redemption value of $17 and $47 42 49 Total Equity 76,281 95,826 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 275,193 $ 236,941

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Room rentals and other hotel services $ 8,309 $ 14,306 $ 35,188 $ 61,052 Operating Expenses Hotel and property operations 7,325 9,503 29,563 38,769 Depreciation and amortization 2,689 2,407 10,956 9,568 General and administrative 905 1,255 4,006 5,700 Acquisition and terminated transactions - 23 - 38 Strategic alternatives, net (5,566) 224 (4,706) 2,110 Total operating expenses 5,353 13,412 39,819 56,185 Operating income (loss) 2,956 894 (4,631) 4,867 Net loss on disposition of assets (5) (45) (18) (36) Equity in earnings (loss) of joint venture - (405) 80 190 Net loss on derivatives and convertible debt (5,722) (155) (6,331) (1,071) Other income (expense), net 25 (24) (65) (104) Interest expense (2,328) (1,807) (8,481) (7,976) Loss before income taxes (5,074) (1,542) (19,446) (4,130) Income tax benefit (expense) 35 (282) 375 (937) Net loss (5,039) (1,824) (19,071) (5,067) Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 2 2 7 19 Net loss attributable to controlling interests (5,037) (1,822) (19,064) (5,048) Dividends declared and undeclared on preferred stock (159) (144) (617) (578) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (5,196) $ (1,966) $ (19,681) $ (5,626) Earnings (Loss) per Share Total - Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.38) $ (0.17) $ (1.59) $ (0.48) Total - Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.38) $ (0.17) $ (1.59) $ (0.48)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical financial performance that are different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We report Funds from Operations (“FFO”), Adjusted FFO (“AFFO”), Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA for real estate (“EBITDAre”), Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA as non-GAAP measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating results and which management uses to facilitate a periodic evaluation of our operating results relative to those of our peers. Our non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to U.S. GAAP net earnings as an indication of financial performance or to U.S. GAAP cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Additionally, these measures are not indicative of funds available to fund cash needs or our ability to make cash distributions as they have not been adjusted to consider cash requirements for capital expenditures, property acquisitions, debt service obligations, or other commitments.

FFO and AFFO

The following table reconciles net loss to FFO and AFFO for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands). All amounts presented include our portion of the results of our unconsolidated Atlanta JV.

Three months ended Years ended December 31, December 31, Reconciliation of Net Loss to FFO and AFFO 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (5,039) $ (1,824) $ (19,071) $ (5,067) Depreciation and amortization expense 2,689 2,407 10,956 9,568 Depreciation and amortization expense from JV - 300 145 1,195 Loss on disposition of assets 5 45 18 36 Net loss on disposition of assets from JV - - - 2 FFO (2,345) 928 (7,952) 5,734 Dividends declared and undeclared on preferred stock (159) (144) (617) (578) FFO attributable to common shares and common units (2,504) 784 (8,569) 5,156 Net loss on derivatives and convertible debt 5,722 155 6,331 1,071 Net loss on derivatives from JV - - - 1 Acquisitions and terminated transactions expense - 23 - 38 Strategic alternatives expense, net (5,566) 224 (4,706) 2,110 Loss on extinguishment of debt from JV - - - 138 Stock-based compensation expense (63) 125 173 1,026 Amortization of deferred financing fees 381 286 1,210 1,267 Amortization of deferred financing fees from JV - 210 93 444 AFFO attributable to common shares and common units $ (2,030) $ 1,807 $ (5,468) $ 11,251 FFO attributable to common shares and partnership units - Basic $ (2,504) $ 784 $ (8,569) $ 5,156 Convertible note interest and fair value adjustments - (103) - - FFO attributable to common shares and partnership units - Diluted $ (2,504) $ 681 $ (8,569) $ 5,156 FFO per common share and partnership unit - Basic $ (0.21) $ 0.07 $ (0.72) $ 0.43 FFO per common share and partnership unit - Diluted $ (0.21) $ 0.06 $ (0.72) $ 0.43 Weighted average common shares and partnership units - Basic FFO 11,986,930 11,935,689 11,971,197 11,910,443 Weighted average common shares and partnership units - Diluted FFO 11,986,930 12,035,028 11,971,197 11,925,587

AFFO attributable to common shares and partnership units - Basic $ (2,030) $ 1,807 $ (5,468) $ 11,251 Convertible note interest - - - 63 Preferred dividends at stated rates - - - 578 AFFO attributable to common shares and partnership units - Diluted $ (2,030) $ 1,807 $ (5,468) $ 11,892 AFFO per common share and partnership unit - Basic $ (0.17) $ 0.15 $ (0.46) $ 0.94 AFFO per common share and partnership unit - Diluted $ (0.17) $ 0.15 $ (0.46) $ 0.94 Weighted average common shares and partnership units - Basic AFFO 11,986,930 11,935,689 11,971,197 11,910,443 Weighted average common shares and partnership units - Diluted AFFO 11,986,930 11,937,759 11,971,197 12,690,967

We calculate FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), which defines FFO as net earnings or loss computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of real estate assets, impairment, and the depreciation and amortization of real estate assets. FFO is calculated both for the Company in total and as FFO attributable to common shares and common units, which is FFO reduced by preferred stock dividends. AFFO is FFO attributable to common shares and common units adjusted to exclude items we do not believe are representative of the results from our core operations, including non-cash gains or losses on derivatives and convertible debt, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of certain fees, losses on debt extinguishment, and in-kind dividends above stated rates, and cash charges for acquisition and equity transaction and strategic alternatives costs. All REITs do not calculate FFO and AFFO in the same manner; therefore, our calculation may not be the same as the calculation of FFO and AFFO for similar REITs.

We consider FFO to be a useful additional measure of performance for an equity REIT because it facilitates an understanding of the operating performance of our properties without giving effect to real estate depreciation and amortization, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, we believe that FFO provides a meaningful indication of our performance. We believe that AFFO provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance that, when considered with net income and FFO, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of our operating performance. We present FFO and AFFO per common share and common unit because our common units are redeemable for common shares. We believe it is meaningful for the investor to understand FFO and AFFO applicable to common shares and common units.

EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Proforma

The following table reconciles net loss to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands). All amounts presented our portion of the results of our unconsolidated Atlanta JV.

Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, Reconciliation of Net loss to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and

Hotel EBITDA 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss $ (5,039) $ (1,824) $ (19,071) $ (5,067) Interest expense 2,328 1,807 8,481 7,976 Interest expense from JV - 495 225 2,140 Loss on extinguishment of debt from JV - - - 138 Income tax expense (benefit) (35) 282 (375) 937 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,689 2,407 10,956 9,568 Depreciation and amortization expense from JV - 300 145 1,195 EBITDA (57) 3,467 361 16,887 Net loss on disposition of assets 5 45 18 36 Net loss on disposition of assets from JV - - - 2 EBITDAre (52) 3,512 379 16,925 Net loss on derivatives and convertible debt 5,722 155 6,331 1,071 Net loss on derivative from JV - - - 1 Stock-based compensation and LTIP expense (63) 125 173 1,026 Acquisition and terminated transactions expense - 23 - 38 Strategic alternatives, net (5,566) 224 (4,706) 2,110 Adjusted EBITDAre 41 4,039 2,177 21,171 General and administrative expense, excluding stock compensation and LTIP expense 968 1,130 3,833 4,674 Other (income) expense, net (25) 24 65 104 Unallocated hotel and property operations expense 61 74 339 227 Hotel EBITDA $ 1,045 $ 5,267 $ 6,414 $ 26,176 Revenue $ 8,309 $ 14,306 $ 35,188 $ 61,052 JV revenue - 2,041 1,218 10,133 Total Company and JV revenue $ 8,309 $ 16,347 $ 36,406 $ 71,185 Hotel EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 12.6% 32.2% 17.6% 36.8%

Reconciliation of Hotel EBITDA to Hotel EBITDA Proforma Three months ended December 31 2020, Hotel EBITDA $ 1,045 Less: Proforma Property Exclusions 350 Hotel EBITDA Proforma* $ 1,395 Total Company and JV revenue $ 8,309 Less: Proforma Property Exclusions (1,952) Hotel Revenue Proforma* $ 6,357 Proforma Margin 21.9%

*Proforma amounts do not include results for full service food and beverage properties, Atlanta Aloft, Leawood Aloft, and College Park Hotel Indigo

We calculate EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre by adding back to net earnings or loss certain non-operating expenses and certain non-cash charges which are based on historical cost accounting that we believe may be of limited significance in evaluating current performance. We believe these adjustments can help eliminate the accounting effects of depreciation and amortization and financing decisions and facilitate comparisons of core operating profitability between periods. In calculating EBITDA, we add back to net earnings or loss interest expense, loss on debt extinguishment, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. NAREIT adopted EBITDAre in order to promote an industry-wide measure of REIT operating performance. We adjust EBITDA by adding back net gain/loss on disposition of assets and impairment charges to calculate EBITDAre. To calculate Adjusted EBITDAre, we adjust EBITDAre to add back acquisition and terminated transactions expense and equity transactions and strategic alternatives expense, which are cash charges. We also add back stock –based compensation expense and gain/loss on derivatives and convertible debt, which are non-cash charges. EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

We believe EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre to be useful additional measures of our operating performance, excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization expense), and other items we do not believe are representative of the results from our core operations.

The Company further excludes general and administrative expenses, other non-operating income or expense, and certain hotel and property operations expenses that are not allocated to individual properties in assessing hotel performance (primarily certain general liability and other insurance costs, land lease costs, and office and banking fees) from Adjusted EBITDAre to calculate Hotel EBITDA. Hotel EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Hotel EBITDA is intended to isolate property level operational performance over which the Company’s hotel operators have direct control. We believe Hotel EBITDA is helpful to investors as it better communicates the comparability of our hotels’ operating results for all of the Company’s hotel properties and is used by management to measure the performance of the Company’s hotels and the effectiveness of the operators of the hotels.

Same-Store Revenue and Hotel EBITDA

The following tables present our same-store revenue, Hotel EBITDA, and Hotel EBITDA margin broken down by property type for the three and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands) and reconcile these same-store measures to total revenue and Hotel EBITDA as presented above. Same-store results include all our hotels owned at December 31, 2020. Results for the hotels for periods prior to our ownership were provided to us by prior owners and have not been adjusted by us or audited or reviewed by our independent auditors. All amounts presented include our portion of the results of our unconsolidated Atlanta Aloft JV. Results for periods prior to the Company’s ownership have not been included in the Company’s actual consolidated financial statements and are included here only for comparison purposes.

Revenue - Reconciliation of Actual to Same-Store Three months ended

December 31, Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Condor and JV Revenue - Actual $ 8,309 $ 16,347 $ 36,406 $ 71,185 Revenue earned on properties disposed of prior to December 31, 2020 during the

period of ownership - - (272) Revenue earned on properties owned at December 31, 2020 prior to ownership - 510 304 2,533 Total Revenue - Same-Store $ 8,309 $ 16,857 $ 36,710 $ 73,446

Hotel EBITDA - Reconciliation of Actual to Same-Store Three months ended

December 31, Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Condor and JV Hotel EBITDA - Actual $ 1,045 $ 5,267 $ 6,414 $ 26,176 Hotel EBITDA earned on properties disposed of prior to December 31, 2020

during the period of ownership - - - (63) Hotel EBITDA earned on properties owned at December 31, 2020 prior to ownership - 97 111 917 Total Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store $ 1,045 $ 5,364 $ 6,525 $ 27,030

Hotel EBITDA Margin by Property Type Three months ended

December 31, Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total Hotel EBITDA Margin - Same-Store 12.6% 31.8% 17.8% 36.8%

The following tables present our monthly results presented reconciling net income (loss) to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA, as well as Hotel EBITDA Same-Store and Hotel EBITDA Same-Store margins.

Reconciliation of Net loss to EBITDA,

EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA Month

ending

Oct 31,

2019 Month

ending

Nov

30,

2019 Month

ending

Dec 31,

2019 Month

ending

May

31,

2020 Month

ending

June

30,

2020 Month

ending

July 31,

2020 Month

ending

Aug 31,

2020 Month

ending

Sept 30,

2020 Month

ending

Oct 31,

2020 Month

ending

Nov 30,

2020 Month

ending

Dec 31,

2020 Net income (loss) $ 212 $ (380) $ (1,656) $ (1,999) $ (1,571) $ (1,670) $ (1,816) $ (1,321) $ 4,365 $ (1,826) $ (7,578) Interest expense 631 593 583 698 676 707 708 688 743 794 791 Interest expense from JV 165 165 165 - - - - - - - - Income tax expense (benefit) 5 5 272 9 (79) 9 9 9 9 9 (53) Depreciation and amortization expense 801 803 803 926 926 926 926 927 903 904 882 Depreciation and amortization expense from JV 100 100 100 - - - - - - - - EBITDA $ 1,914 $ 1,286 $ 267 $ (366) $ (48) $ (28) $ (173) $ 303 $ 6,020 $ (119) $ (5,958) Net loss on disposition of assets 34 - 11 - - - 1 1 1 2 2 EBITDAre $ 1,948 $ 1,286 $ 278 $ (366) $ (48) $ (28) $ (172) $ 304 $ 6,021 $ (117) $ (5,956) Net loss (gain) on derivatives and convertible debt - - 155 - (18) (3) (3) (126) (3) (3) 5,728 Stock-based compensation expense 34 32 59 18 46 10 23 37 (123) 17 43 Acquisition and terminated transactions expense - - 224 - - - - - - - - Strategic alternatives, net 107 51 (135) 17 52 40 494 602 (5,577) - 11 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 2,089 $ 1,369 $ 581 $ (331) $ 32 $ 19 $ 342 $ 817 $ 318 $ (103) $ (174) General and administrative expense, excluding stock

compensation expense 336 394 400 313 276 337 405 81 324 318 326 Other expense (income), net 8 7 9 (2) 58 2 1 (499) 34 (61) 2 Unallocated hotel and property operations expense 31 24 19 34 72 27 24 6 25 26 10 Hotel EBITDA $ 2,464 $ 1,794 $ 1,009 $ 14 $ 438 $ 385 $ 772 $ 405 $ 701 $ 180 $ 164 Hotel EBITDA earned on properties owned at

December 31, 2020 prior to ownership 69 57 (29) - - - - - - - - Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store $ 2,533 $ 1,851 $ 980 $ 14 $ 438 $ 385 $ 772 $ 405 $ 701 $ 180 $ 164 Revenue $ 5,505 $ 4,704 $ 4,097 $ 1,706 $ 2,280 $ 2,782 $ 3,058 $ 3,001 $ 3,215 $ 2,560 $ 2,534 JV Revenue 807 728 506 - - - - - - - - Condor and JV Revenue 6,312 5,432 4,603 1,706 2,280 2,782 3,058 3,001 3,215 2,560 2,534 Revenue earned on properties owned at December

31, 2020 prior to ownership 202 182 126 - - - - - - - - Total Revenue - Same-Store $ 6,514 $ 5,614 $ 4,729 $ 1,706 $ 2,280 $ 2,782 $ 3,058 $ 3,001 $ 3,215 $ 2,560 $ 2,534 Hotel EBITDA - Same-Store as a percentage of revenue 38.9% 33.0% 20.7% 0.8% 19.2% 13.8% 25.2% 13.5% 21.8% 7.0% 6.5%

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Operating Statistics

The following tables present our same-store occupancy, ADR, and RevPAR for all our hotels owned at December 31, 2020. Same-store occupancy, ADR, and RevPAR reflect the performance of hotels during the entire period, regardless of our ownership during the period presented. Results for the hotels for periods prior to our ownership were provided to us by prior owners and have not been adjusted by us or audited or reviewed by our independent auditors. The performance metrics for the hotel acquired through our Atlanta JV, also presented below, reflect 100% of the operating results of the property, including our interest and the interest of our partner.

Three months ended December 31, 2020 2019 Occupancy ADR RevPAR Occupancy ADR RevPAR Growth Solomons Hilton Garden Inn 34.99% $ 96.92 $ 33.91 68.55% $ 114.40 $ 78.43 -56.8% Atlanta Hotel Indigo 39.63% $ 87.31 $ 34.60 70.61% $ 98.12 $ 69.28 -50.1% Jacksonville Courtyard by Marriott 53.14% $ 76.57 $ 40.69 78.77% $ 106.88 $ 84.19 -51.7% San Antonio SpringHill Suites 47.37% $ 74.73 $ 35.40 72.71% $ 125.19 $ 91.03 -61.1% Leawood Aloft 38.44% $ 80.69 $ 31.02 72.39% $ 124.85 $ 90.37 -65.7% Lexington Home2 Suites 60.96% $ 85.79 $ 52.30 71.19% $ 117.42 $ 83.59 -37.4% Round Rock Home2 Suites 61.38% $ 70.44 $ 43.24 76.30% $ 109.55 $ 83.59 -48.3% Tallahassee Home2 Suites 59.16% $ 99.31 $ 58.75 72.51% $ 122.92 $ 89.13 -34.1% South Haven Home2 Suites 86.94% $ 86.83 $ 75.48 80.60% $ 113.16 $ 91.21 -17.2% Lake Mary Hampton Inn & Suites 53.42% $ 97.40 $ 52.03 78.60% $ 132.24 $ 103.93 -49.9% Austin Residence Inn 77.26% $ 79.92 $ 61.74 80.09% $ 132.42 $ 106.06 -41.8% El Paso Fairfield Inn 63.34% $ 77.38 $ 49.01 87.47% $ 106.42 $ 93.09 -47.3% Austin TownePlace Suites 47.75% $ 72.07 $ 34.41 75.69% $ 113.57 $ 85.97 -60.0% Summerville Home2 Suites 54.35% $ 97.62 $ 53.05 88.58% $ 120.18 $ 106.45 -50.2% Atlanta Aloft JV 38.64% $ 89.57 $ 34.61 65.83% $ 137.16 $ 90.30 -61.7% Total Same-Store Portfolio 52.70% $ 84.83 $ 44.71 75.07% $ 119.45 $ 89.68 -50.1%

Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 Occupancy ADR RevPAR Occupancy ADR RevPAR Growth Solomons Hilton Garden Inn 45.59% $ 109.88 $ 50.10 75.63% $ 120.98 $ 91.49 -45.2% Atlanta Hotel Indigo 49.85% $ 92.84 $ 46.28 74.77% $ 105.43 $ 78.83 -41.3% Jacksonville Courtyard by Marriott 52.20% $ 95.43 $ 49.81 77.12% $ 117.51 $ 90.62 -45.0% San Antonio SpringHill Suites 42.05% $ 95.40 $ 40.12 78.37% $ 129.33 $ 101.36 -60.4% Leawood Aloft 41.88% $ 97.15 $ 40.69 70.22% $ 130.45 $ 91.60 -55.6% Lexington Home2 Suites 57.18% $ 91.27 $ 52.18 78.47% $ 116.46 $ 91.39 -42.9% Round Rock Home2 Suites 52.79% $ 81.61 $ 43.09 82.17% $ 115.04 $ 94.53 -54.4% Tallahassee Home2 Suites 60.68% $ 109.49 $ 66.44 84.96% $ 124.67 $ 105.91 -37.3% South Haven Home2 Suites 73.32% $ 94.63 $ 69.39 88.16% $ 117.76 $ 103.82 -33.2% Lake Mary Hampton Inn & Suites 46.31% $ 117.18 $ 54.26 78.96% $ 137.14 $ 108.29 -49.9% Austin Residence Inn 67.58% $ 97.36 $ 65.80 82.20% $ 135.13 $ 111.08 -40.8% El Paso Fairfield Inn 52.66% $ 91.26 $ 48.06 86.38% $ 105.88 $ 91.45 -47.5% Austin TownePlace Suites 46.96% $ 86.51 $ 40.63 73.21% $ 112.49 $ 82.35 -50.7% Summerville Home2 Suites 60.62% $ 102.16 $ 61.93 84.65% $ 127.95 $ 108.30 -42.8% Atlanta Aloft JV 39.43% $ 113.22 $ 44.65 76.21% $ 151.09 $ 115.15 -61.2% Total Same-Store Portfolio 51.49% $ 99.00 $ 50.98 78.88% $ 125.09 $ 98.68 -48.3%

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Property List | As of December 31, 2020 New Investment Platform | Acquired from January 1, 2012 -December 31, 2020 Hotel Name City State Rooms Acquisition Date Purchase Price (in millions) 1 Hilton Garden Inn Dowell/Solomons MD 100 05/25/2012 $11.5 2 SpringHill Suites San Antonio TX 116 10/01/2015 $17.5 3 Courtyard by Marriott Jacksonville FL 120 10/02/2015 $14.0 4 Hotel Indigo College Park GA 142 10/02/2015 $11.0 5 Aloft1 Atlanta GA 254 08/22/2016 $43.6 6 Aloft Leawood KS 156 12/14/2016 $22.5 7 Home2 Suites Lexington KY 103 03/24/2017 $16.5 8 Home2 Suites Round Rock TX 91 03/24/2017 $16.8 9 Home2 Suites Tallahassee FL 132 03/24/2017 $21.5 10 Home2 Suites Southaven MS 105 04/14/2017 $19.0 11 Hampton Inn & Suites Lake Mary FL 130 06/19/2017 $19.3 12 Fairfield Inn & Suites El Paso TX 124 08/31/2017 $16.4 13 Residence Inn Austin TX 120 08/31/2017 $22.4 14 TownePlace Suites Austin TX 122 01/18/2018 $19.8 15 Home2 Suites Summerville SC 93 02/21/2018 $16.3 Total Portfolio | December 31, 2020 1,908 $288.1 1 |Represents the purchase statistics from the purchase of this hotel by the originally 80% owned unconsolidated joint venture. The Company purchased the remaining 20% interest in the joint venture from our joint venture partner on February 14, 2020 for $7.3 million.

55 Dispositions | For Period January 1, 2015 - December 31, 2020 Hotel Name City State Rooms Disposition Date Gross Proceeds

(in millions) 1 Super 8 West Plains MO 49 01/15/2015 $1.5 2 Super 8 Green Bay WI 83 01/29/2015 $2.2 3 Super 8 Columbus GA 74 03/16/2015 $0.9 4 Sleep Inn & Suites Omaha NE 90 03/19/2015 $2.9 5 Savannah Suites Chamblee GA 120 04/01/2015 $4.4 6 Savannah Suites Augusta GA 172 04/01/2015 $3.4 7 Super 8 Batesville AR 49 04/30/2015 $1.5 8 Days Inn Ashland KY 63 07/01/2015 $2.2 9 Comfort Inn Alexandria VA 150 07/13/2015 $12.0 10 Days Inn Alexandria VA 200 07/13/2015 $6.5 11 Super 8 Manhattan KS 85 08/28/2015 $3.2 12 Quality Inn Sheboygan WI 59 10/06/2015 $2.3 13 Super 8 Hays KS 76 10/14/2015 $1.9 14 Days Inn Glasgow KY 58 10/16/2015 $1.8 15 Super 8 Tomah WI 65 10/21/2015 $1.4 16 Rodeway Inn Fayetteville NC 120 11/03/2015 $2.6 17 Savannah Suites Savannah GA 160 12/22/2015 $4.0 Total 2015 1,673 $54.7 18 Super 8 Kirksville MO 61 01/04/2016 $1.5 19 Super 8 Lincoln NE 133 01/07/2016 $2.8 20 Savannah Suites Greenville SC 170 01/08/2016 $2.7 21 Super 8 Portage WI 61 03/30/2016 $2.4 22 Super 8 O'Neill NE 72 04/25/2016 $1.7 23 Quality Inn Culpeper VA 49 05/10/2016 $2.2 24 Super 8 Storm Lake IA 59 05/19/2016 $2.8 25 Clarion Inn Cleveland TN 59 05/24/2016 $2.2 26 Super 8 Coralville IA 84 05/26/2016 $3.4 27 Super 8 Keokuk IA 61 05/27/2016 $2.2 28 Comfort Inn Chambersburg PA 63 06/06/2016 $2.1 29 Super 8 Pittsburg KS 64 08/08/2016 $1.6 30 Super 8 Mount Pleasant IA 54 09/09/2016 $1.9 31 Quality Inn Danville KY 63 09/19/2016 $2.3 32 Super 8 Menomonie WI 81 09/26/2016 $3.0 33 Comfort Inn Glasgow KY 60 10/14/2016 $2.4 34 Days Inn Sioux Falls SD 86 11/04/2016 $2.1 35 Comfort Inn Shelby NC 76 11/07/2016 $4.1 36 Comfort Inn Rocky Mount VA 61 11/17/2016 $2.2 37 Days Inn Farmville VA 59 11/17/2016 $2.4 38 Comfort Suites Marion IN 62 11/18/2016 $3.0 39 Comfort Inn Farmville VA 50 11/30/2016 $2.6 40 Quality Inn Princeton WV 50 12/05/2016 $2.1 41 Super 8 Burlington IA 62 12/21/2016 $2.8 42 Savannah Suites Atlanta GA 164 12/22/2016 $2.9 Total 2016 1,864 $61.4 43 Comfort Inn New Castle PA 79 03/27/2017 $2.5 44 Super 8 Billings MT 106 03/28/2017 $4.2 45 Comfort Inn Harlan KY 61 04/03/2017 $1.9 46 Comfort Suites Lafayette IN 62 04/18/2017 $3.9 47 Key West Inn Key Largo FL 40 05/17/2017 $7.6 48 Quality Inn Morgantown WV 81 08/30/2017 $2.6 49 Days Inn Bossier City LA 176 09/13/2017 $1.4 50 Comfort Inn & Suites Warsaw IN 71 12/20/2017 $5.0 Total 2017 676 $29.1 51 Supertel Inn/Conference Center Creston IA 41 01/25/2018 $2.1 52 Comfort Suites South Bend IN 135 03/15/2018 $6.1 53 Comfort Suites Ft. Wayne IN 127 05/30/2018 $7.1 54 Super 8 Creston IA 121 08/30/2018 $5.1 Total 2018 424 $20.4 55 Quality Inn Solomons MD 59 03/22/2019 $4.3 Total 2019 59 $4.3 Total Dispositions 4,696 $169.9

Acquisitions | For Period January 1, 2015 - December 31, 2020 Hotel Name City State Rooms Acquisition Date Purchase Price (in millions) 1 SpringHill Suites San Antonio TX 116 10/01/2015 $17.5 2 Courtyard by Marriott Jacksonville FL 120 10/02/2015 $14.0 3 Hotel Indigo College Park GA 142 10/02/2015 $11.0 4 Aloft1 Atlanta GA 254 08/22/2016 $43.6 5 Aloft Leawood KS 156 12/14/2016 $22.5 6 Home2 Suites Lexington KY 103 03/24/2017 $16.5 7 Home2 Suites Round Rock TX 91 03/24/2017 $16.8 8 Home2 Suites Tallahassee FL 132 03/24/2017 $21.5 9 Home2 Suites Southaven MS 105 04/14/2017 $19.0 10 Hampton Inn & Suites Lake Mary FL 130 06/19/2017 $19.3 11 Fairfield Inn & Suites El Paso TX 124 08/31/2017 $16.4 12 Residence Inn Austin TX 120 08/31/2017 $22.4 13 TownePlace Suites Austin TX 122 01/18/2018 $19.8 14 Home2 Suites Summerville SC 93 02/21/2018 $16.3 Total Acquisitions 1,808 $276.6 1 | Represents the purchase statistics from the purchase of this hotel by the originally 80% owned unconsolidated joint venture. The Company purchased the remaining 20% interest in the joint venture from our joint venture partner on February 14, 2020 for $7.3 million.

