DGAP-News Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch confirms: No more talks with Ideal Standard
Villeroy & Boch AG confirms that it is no longer in talks with Ideal Standard about a possible acquisition.
Villeroy & Boch continues to pursue the goal of ensuring sustainable profitable growth for the Group, also through acquisitions. To this end, we will continue to examine options that are in line with our objectives.
For further information please contact:
Katrin May
Head of PR
Tel.: +49 (0) 68 64 - 81 27 14
E-Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com
Investor Relations
Susanne Reiter
Head of Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0) 68 64 81 12 27
E-Mail: reiter.susanne@villeroy-boch.com
