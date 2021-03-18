DGAP-News: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch confirms: No more talks with Ideal Standard



18.03.2021 / 22:12

Villeroy & Boch AG confirms that it is no longer in talks with Ideal Standard about a possible acquisition.Villeroy & Boch continues to pursue the goal of ensuring sustainable profitable growth for the Group, also through acquisitions. To this end, we will continue to examine options that are in line with our objectives.Katrin MayHead of PRTel.: +49 (0) 68 64 - 81 27 14E-Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com Susanne ReiterHead of Corporate Treasury and Investor RelationsTel.: +49 (0) 68 64 81 12 27E-Mail: reiter.susanne@villeroy-boch.com