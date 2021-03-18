 

DGAP-News Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch confirms: No more talks with Ideal Standard

18.03.2021 / 22:12
Villeroy & Boch AG confirms that it is no longer in talks with Ideal Standard about a possible acquisition.    

Villeroy & Boch continues to pursue the goal of ensuring sustainable profitable growth for the Group, also through acquisitions. To this end, we will continue to examine options that are in line with our objectives.



For further information please contact:              

Katrin May
Head of PR
Tel.: +49 (0) 68 64 - 81 27 14
E-Mail: may.katrin@villeroy-boch.com
 
Investor Relations
Susanne Reiter
Head of Corporate Treasury and Investor Relations
Tel.:  +49 (0) 68 64 81 12 27
E-Mail: reiter.susanne@villeroy-boch.com

 

Language: English
Company: Villeroy & Boch AG
Saaruferstraße 1-3
66693 Mettlach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6864 81-0
E-mail: information@villeroy-boch.com
Internet: www.villeroy-boch.de
ISIN: DE0007657231, DE0007657207
WKN: 765723
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
