Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing on or About March 22, 2021

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that commencing on or about March 22, 2021, the holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 50,000,000 units may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “MIT” and “MIT.W,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “MIT.U.” No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.

The Company is sponsored by Mason Industrial Sponsor, LLC, an affiliate of Mason Capital Management LLC, a New York based hedge fund active in public company, private company, event-driven, credit, shareholder activism and distressed investments. The Company was formed for the purpose of executing a business combination in the industrial technology, advanced materials or specialty chemicals industries.