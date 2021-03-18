Oshkosh Corporation’s focus on sustainability earns recognition from Barron’s and S&P Global

These achievements underscore the Company’s commitment to creating a more sustainable future. Steadfast in sustainable initiatives, Oshkosh Corporation has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption and continues to make investments in technology including the development of battery-powered products.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, today announced that it has been named one of Barron’s “ 100 Most Sustainable Companies” and has been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021, both for the fourth consecutive year.

“At Oshkosh Corporation, our culture is centered on creating a safe and inclusive workplace. We embrace the responsibility to care for our people, our communities and the planet by operating sustainably, empowering people and developing innovative solutions,” said John Pfeifer, Oshkosh Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer. “Being ranked on these prestigious lists reinforces the great work our nearly 15,000 team members do each day.”

The Company’s inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook highlights Oshkosh Corporation’s sustainability performance placement in the top 15% of its industry category.

“We congratulate Oshkosh Corporation for achieving a place in the Sustainability Yearbook 2021. With over 7,000 companies assessed, an inclusion in the yearbook is a true statement of corporate sustainability excellence,” said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global.

In addition to being named one of the Top 100 Most Sustainable Companies by Barron’s and listed in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021, Oshkosh Corporation has also been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, one of FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies, one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek and is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

To learn more about our impact and sustainable initiatives, visit oshkoshcorp.com/impact.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs nearly 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG, Pierce, Oshkosh Defense, McNeilus, IMT, Jerr-Dan, Frontline, Oshkosh Airport Products, London and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

, All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

