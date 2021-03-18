Finance of America Companies CEO Patricia Cook Appears on CNBC’s “Mad Money With Jim Cramer”

Finance of America Equity Capital LLC (“Finance of America” or the “Company”), an end-to-end lending and services platform, today announced that its CEO, Patricia Cook, appeared as a featured guest on CNBC’s “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Ms. Cook discussed Finance of America’s plans to go public via merger with the special purpose acquisition company Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RPLA) and how the Company has built a highly differentiated, diversified lending platform that is capable of delivering cycle-resistant earnings. Click here to view the appearance.

Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. In addition, Finance of America offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management capabilities to optimize distribution to investors. The Company is headquartered in Irving, TX, and is a portfolio company of the leading global asset manager, The Blackstone Group. On October 13, 2020, Finance of America entered into a business combination agreement with Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RPLA). Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company intends to change its name to Finance of America Companies Inc. and trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “FOA.” www.financeofamerica.com

About Replay Acquisition Corp.

Founded by Edmond Safra, Gregorio Werthein and Gerardo Werthein, Replay Acquisition Corp. is a NYSE-listed blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses on industries that we believe have favorable prospects and a high likelihood of generating strong risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders. These industries include consumer, telecommunications and technology, energy, infrastructure, financial services and real estate, among others. www.replayacquisition.com