 

Dassault Systèmes’ Board of Directors Proposes Annual Cash Dividend of €0.56 for 2020

VÉLIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — March 18, 2021Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) announces that the Board of Directors is proposing to the next General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2021 the approval of a dividend of €0.56 per share for the year 2020, payable in cash only.  Shares would be traded ex-dividend as of May 28, 2021 and dividends would be made payable on June 1, 2021.

Bernard Charlès, Dassault Systèmes’ Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented:
“Dassault Systèmes’ daring move to acquire MEDIDATA proved to be particularly relevant in 2020’s unprecedented health and economic environment. One year after its largest investment, Dassault Systèmes pursues its deleveraging commitment and confirms its long term policy and track record in terms of dividend distribution.”

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating ‘virtual experience twins’ of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production.
Dassault Systèmes’ 20,000 employees are bringing value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

2020 Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, EXALEAD, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners. Use of any Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries trademarks is subject to their express written approval.

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations’ Contacts

Corporate François-José Bordonado
Béatrix Martinez
Marie Dumas 		investors@3ds.com +33.1.61.62.69.24

 
       
United States and Canada Michele Katz michele.katz@3ds.com  
       
FTI Consulting

  		Jamie Ricketts
Arnaud de Cheffontaines 		  +44.20.3727.1000
+33.1.47.03.69.48

