Dassault Systèmes’ Board of Directors Proposes Annual Cash Dividend of €0.56 for 2020





VÉLIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — March 18, 2021 — Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) announces that the Board of Directors is proposing to the next General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2021 the approval of a dividend of €0.56 per share for the year 2020, payable in cash only. Shares would be traded ex-dividend as of May 28, 2021 and dividends would be made payable on June 1, 2021.

Bernard Charlès, Dassault Systèmes’ Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented:

“Dassault Systèmes’ daring move to acquire MEDIDATA proved to be particularly relevant in 2020’s unprecedented health and economic environment. One year after its largest investment, Dassault Systèmes pursues its deleveraging commitment and confirms its long term policy and track record in terms of dividend distribution.”