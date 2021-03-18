Westport Fuel Systems Announces Co-Investment Agreement with Tier One Injector Manufacturing Partner to Expand Manufacturing Footprint for HPDI 2.0 Injectors in China

“We have shared a critical engineering and manufacturing partnership with one of the world’s leading tier 1 injector manufacturers and its predecessor company for HPDI fuel injectors since our first-generation HPDI product and are pleased to jointly invest in continued growth," said David M. Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Westport Fuel Systems. “Investment in the Yantai facility to expand manufacturing capacity responds to the growing global demand for clean, cost-effective heavy-duty trucks powered by HPDI 2.0, particularly in Europe and China. The investment also allows the state-of-the-art facility to be further scaled relatively easily to meet future growth in Europe, in China and then in the rest of the world.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (“ Westport Fuel Systems ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX:WPRT / Nasdaq:WPRT) today announced co-investment with its Tier 1 global injector manufacturing partner to expand their production facility in Yantai, China to supply jointly developed and proprietary fuel injectors to the growing global market for HPDI 2.0.

The demand for Westport’s HPDI 2.0 fuel system is growing in Europe as is the availability of bioLNG, with many European countries now producing renewable gas. The transition to net-zero carbon solutions for the transport sector is well underway in Europe, where renewable gas accounts for about 17% of all gas fuel consumed by road transportation. Fleet operators are making investments to support net-zero carbon commitments through the purchase of HPDI 2.0 powered trucks fueled with renewable gas and at the same time realizing ongoing operating cost savings from a product capable of meeting a fleet’s most demanding performance requirements.

According to Natural Gas Vehicle Association of Europe there are more than 11,000 LNG fueled trucks on the road in Europe. The LNG fueling network has more than doubled since 2017 and there are now almost 400 LNG refueling stations across Europe.

Europe aims to be a carbon neutral continent by 2050 and China has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2060. HPDI 2.0 is fully capable of using renewal gas and thereby provides a cost-effective pathway to achieving carbon neutrality in heavy-duty, long haul trucking.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems is driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. The company is a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global automotive industry. Westport’s technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America and South America, the company serves customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com.