 

Lifeway Foods, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 25, 2021

MORTON GROVE, Ill., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) (“Lifeway” or “the Company”), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 25, 2021 before market hours.

A pre-recorded conference call and webcast with Lifeway CEO Julie Smolyansky discussing these results with additional comments and details will be available on March 25, 2021 at approximately 9:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be available over the Internet through the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at https://lifewaykefir.com/webinars-reports/. An audio replay will be available through April 8, 2021. North American listeners may dial 844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 412-317-6671. The passcode is 11144015.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Best Small Companies, is America’s leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cupped kefir and cheese, frozen kefir, specialty cheeses, probiotic supplements and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway’s tart and tangy fermented dairy and non-dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at www.lifewaykefir.com.

Contact:

Lifeway Foods, Inc.
Phone: 847-967-1010
Email: info@lifeway.net




