Lifeway Foods, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 25, 2021

MORTON GROVE, Ill., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) (“Lifeway” or “the Company”), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 25, 2021 before market hours.



A pre-recorded conference call and webcast with Lifeway CEO Julie Smolyansky discussing these results with additional comments and details will be available on March 25, 2021 at approximately 9:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be available over the Internet through the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at https://lifewaykefir.com/webinars-reports/. An audio replay will be available through April 8, 2021. North American listeners may dial 844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 412-317-6671. The passcode is 11144015.