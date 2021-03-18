Next Games announces the result of the share issue

Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, South Africa, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore or in any other jurisdiction in which publication or distribution would be prohibited by applicable law.

Next Games Corporation (the ”Company” or ”Next Games”) announces the result of the directed offering of new shares to a limited number of domestic and international institutional investors in an accelerated book-building offering (the ”Share Issue”). The Company announced the launch of the Share Issue by a company announcement published on 18 March 2021.

The Board of Directors of the Company has decided in its meeting on 18 March 2021 to issue 2,020,000 new shares in the Company (the “Issue Shares”) on the basis of the authorization granted to it by the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27 May 2020 and approved the terms and conditions of the Share Issue. The Issue Shares offered in the Share Issue correspond to approximately 7.2 per cent of all the shares and voting rights in Next Games immediately prior to the Share Issue and approximately 6.7 per cent following the Share Issue. Following the Share Issue, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company will be 30,032,595. The terms and conditions of the Share Issue are attached to this release. The Board of Directors of the Company has in its meeting on 18 March 2021 decided to accept, subject to payments of the Issue Shares, the subscriptions of the Issue Shares made in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Share Issue.

The subscription price in the Share Issue was EUR 2.10 per Issue Share, amounting to total proceeds of EUR 4,2 million before the commissions and expenses paid by the Company. The subscription price of the Issue Shares is approximately 12.5 per cent lower than the closing price of (EUR 2.40) on 18 March 2021. The subscription price of the Issue Shares is approximately 8.9 per cent lower than the volume-weighted average price per share during the two-week trading period prior to the commencement of the Share Issue (from 5 March 2021 to 18 March 2021). The subscription price of the Issue Shares will be recorded into the invested unrestricted equity reserve of the Company.