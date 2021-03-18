 

Next Games announces the result of the share issue

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 22:00  |  72   |   |   

Next Games Corporation | Inside information, 18 March 2021, 11:00 pm (EET)

 

Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, South Africa, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore or in any other jurisdiction in which publication or distribution would be prohibited by applicable law.

Next Games Corporation (the ”Company” or ”Next Games”) announces the result of the directed offering of new shares to a limited number of domestic and international institutional investors in an accelerated book-building offering (the ”Share Issue”). The Company announced the launch of the Share Issue by a company announcement published on 18 March 2021.

The Board of Directors of the Company has decided in its meeting on 18 March 2021 to issue 2,020,000 new shares in the Company (the “Issue Shares”) on the basis of the authorization granted to it by the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27 May 2020 and approved the terms and conditions of the Share Issue. The Issue Shares offered in the Share Issue correspond to approximately 7.2 per cent of all the shares and voting rights in Next Games immediately prior to the Share Issue and approximately 6.7 per cent following the Share Issue. Following the Share Issue, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company will be 30,032,595. The terms and conditions of the Share Issue are attached to this release. The Board of Directors of the Company has in its meeting on 18 March 2021 decided to accept, subject to payments of the Issue Shares, the subscriptions of the Issue Shares made in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Share Issue.

The subscription price in the Share Issue was EUR 2.10 per Issue Share, amounting to total proceeds of EUR 4,2 million before the commissions and expenses paid by the Company. The subscription price of the Issue Shares is approximately 12.5 per cent lower than the closing price of (EUR 2.40) on 18 March 2021. The subscription price of the Issue Shares is approximately 8.9 per cent lower than the volume-weighted average price per share during the two-week trading period prior to the commencement of the Share Issue (from 5 March 2021 to 18 March 2021). The subscription price of the Issue Shares will be recorded into the invested unrestricted equity reserve of the Company.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Next Games announces the result of the share issue Next Games Corporation | Inside information, 18 March 2021, 11:00 pm (EET)   Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, South Africa, Japan, New Zealand, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Wisdomtree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short Securities Proposed Amendment to the Principal Amount of ...
Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects ...
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:30 Uhr
Next Games announces its intention to offer new shares to institutional investors
12.03.21
Next Games Corporation's Annual Report 2020 has been published
12.03.21
Next Games Corporation Shares Subcribed for With Stock Options 2015, 2017 and 2018
09.03.21
Notice Convening the Annual General Meeting of Next Games Corporation
19.02.21
Next Games Corp.: Financial Statements Bulletin January-December 2020