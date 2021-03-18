 

Falcon Minerals to Participate in Simmons 21st Annual Energy Conference

Falcon Minerals Corporation (“Falcon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLMN, FLMNW) announced today that the Company will be participating in the Simmons 21st Annual Energy Conference on March 22 and 23, 2021. Daniel Herz, President and Chief Executive Officer and Bryan Gunderson, Chief Financial Officer will be hosting investor meetings at the conference throughout the day on Monday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN, FLMNW) is a C-Corporation formed to own and acquire high growth oil-weighted mineral rights. Falcon Minerals owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas. The Company also owns approximately 80,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. For more information, visit our website at www.falconminerals.com.



