Suncor Energy invests in carbon capture technology company Svante

Combined, Suncor and a number of family office investors have invested $25 million USD of equity financing, bringing the total proceeds raised under Svante’s Series D financing to $100 million USD, up from $75 million as announced on February 2 nd , 2021, and completing the largest single private investment into point source carbon capture technology globally to date.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and CALGARY, Alberta, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suncor and Svante Inc. today announced an equity financing agreement which provides Svante with the additional growth capital to accelerate the commercialization of Svante’s novel second generation CO 2 capture technology in North America for the decarbonization of industrial emissions and hydrogen production.

This final closing of the Series D financing includes Canadian energy company, Suncor Energy, and Carbon Direct SPV I LLC. Existing investors Temasek, Chart Industries, Carbon Direct, OGCI Climate Investments, BDC Cleantech Practice, Chevron Technology Ventures, The Roda Group, Chrysalix Venture Capital and Export Development Canada (EDC) also participated in the Series D round, reflecting strong on-going support for the Company, including its market strategy and recent progress.

Svante has now attracted more than $175 million USD in total funding since it was founded in 2007 to develop and commercialize its breakthrough solid sorbent technology at half the capital cost of traditional engineered solutions.

“Svante has generated a pipeline of potential new project opportunities capturing over 40 million tonnes of CO 2 per year before 2030 from natural gas industrial boilers, cement and lime, and blue hydrogen industrial facilities, mainly in North America and spurred by both US and Canada federal CO 2 tax credits and prices on CO 2 emissions. The net-zero pledges of major countries and large corporations is also a key driver for the interest and rapid growth of the carbon capture and storage new industry,” said Claude Letourneau, President & CEO of Svante Inc. “We strive to create world-changing solutions that address climate change and accelerate the global transition to carbon neutrality, reversing human impact on the climate and building a commercially viable CO 2 marketplace.”