FTC Obtains Permanent Ban and $2M Judgment for Work-From-Home Scammer Falsely Using Amazon Name

On Friday, March 12, the U.S. District Court of Utah entered the Federal Trade Commission’s filed order against Randon Morris and four companies he controls for operating a telemarketing scheme that fraudulently used Amazon Associates name. The defendants leveraged pandemic fears to offer fake work-from-home opportunities, falsely representing Amazon’s Associates Program. The defendants are prevented from ever selling similar services in the future and will be responsible for a more than $2 million settlement.

