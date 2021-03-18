 

FTC Obtains Permanent Ban and $2M Judgment for Work-From-Home Scammer Falsely Using Amazon Name

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN):

On Friday, March 12, the U.S. District Court of Utah entered the Federal Trade Commission’s filed order against Randon Morris and four companies he controls for operating a telemarketing scheme that fraudulently used Amazon Associates name. The defendants leveraged pandemic fears to offer fake work-from-home opportunities, falsely representing Amazon’s Associates Program. The defendants are prevented from ever selling similar services in the future and will be responsible for a more than $2 million settlement.

You can read the FTC’s press release on the case here.

Statement from Amazon:

Amazon works hard to delight our customers, and we appreciate the Federal Trade Commission’s thorough pursuit of these criminals who deceptively used our name to dupe customers. We will continue to work with the Federal Trade Commission and other law enforcement organizations to stop these scams and protect customers.

Amazon has an extensive history of protecting its customers from fraud and abuse:

 



