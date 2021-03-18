 

ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $350,000 Investment into Windfall Geotek Inc.

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQB:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce a $350,000 investment in Windfall Geotek Inc. (“Windfall”) (TSXV: WIN), a mining technology company and a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector.

The Company has acquired 1,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.35 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of $350,000. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of Windfall (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), exercisable at a price of $0.50 per Warrant. The Warrants will expire two (2) years from the date of issuance.

About Windfall Geotek – Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) since 2005 

Windfall is an Artificial Intelligence company that has been in business for over 15 years developing its proprietary CARDS analysis (AI) and data mining techniques. Windfall Geotek can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics. It combines available public and private datasets including geophysical, drill hole and surface data. The algorithms designed and employed by Windfall are calculated to highlight areas of interest that have the potential to be geologically similar to other gold deposits and mineralization. The Company's objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining and to continue the Land Mine detection application as a high priority. Windfall has played a part in numerous past discoveries utilizing its methodology as described at: https://windfallgeotek.com/.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors.  ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

