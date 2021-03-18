 

Quidel Corporation Applauds Biden Administration Plan to Expand COVID-19 Testing

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 23:00  |  54   |   |   

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, today announced its support for the Biden Administration’s plan to expand COVID-19 testing in schools, underserved communities, rural areas and other settings that have been gravely impacted by the pandemic.

“Quidel applauds the Biden Administration’s urgent and comprehensive approach to bringing the benefits of rapid, routine and equitable coronavirus testing to America’s classrooms, underserved communities and rural areas,” said Douglas Bryant, president and CEO of Quidel Corporation. “Frequent testing has proven to be a critical tool for both empowering people to take charge of their own health and allowing large institutions, businesses, sports and entertainment venues and enumerable other aspects of society to reopen safely and remain so.”

“Our mission at Quidel has always been to democratize access to frequent, affordable and highly accurate COVID-19 testing, and we expect the Administration’s American Rescue Plan for testing will turbocharge efforts all across the diagnostics industry to get everyone screened so the virus and any variants can be stopped, tracked and traced in real time,” Mr. Bryant noted. “We are approaching the inflection point where frequent at-home, in-school and on-site testing of asymptomatic people at scale can give us greater peace of mind to see our families, dine out and travel.”

Quidel recently received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for its QuickVue At-Home COVID-19 Test, an easy-to-use test that provides results to symptomatic patients in ten minutes with a doctor’s prescription. The company is seeking an EUA for over-the-counter (OTC) sale of the QuickVue At-Home COVID-19 Test to symptomatic and asymptomatic consumers without a prescription. Quidel is currently building out a new manufacturing facility in Carlsbad, CA dedicated to the production of Quidel’s popular QuickVue line of products. The 128,000 square foot facility will be the company’s highest-volume production plant in the world and is expected to produce 600 million QuickVue rapid antigen tests for the detection and diagnosis of COVID-19 infections.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quidel Corporation Applauds Biden Administration Plan to Expand COVID-19 Testing Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, today announced its support for the Biden Administration’s plan to expand COVID-19 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Largo Resources Announces Strong 2020 Financial Results Following Transformative Year; Focused on ...
SAIC Motor Launches R Brand EV Line Powered by Luminar for Series Production
Cresco Labs to Gain Leadership Position in Massachusetts Through Acquisition of Cultivate
Broward Health and Voluntis Launch a New Clinical Evaluation Program on Digital Therapeutics for ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in ...
Nautilus, Inc. Investor Day Outlines Long-Term Strategic Plan
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Quidel Receives Emergency Use Authorization for QuickVue At-Home COVID-19 Test
24.02.21
LYNX: Quidel: Wohin mit all dem Geld?
22.02.21
Quidel to Present at Upcoming Conferences
18.02.21
Quidel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results