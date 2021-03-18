 

Kuuhubb Announces the Deployment of Revolutionary Moderation AI

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 23:05  |  54   |   |   

Recolor becomes the first social coloring app to implement smart AI moderation

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuuhubb Inc. (“Kuuhubb” or the “Company”) (TSXV: KUU), a mobile game development and publishing company focused on providing the female audience with creative interactive gaming experiences, has announced the development and deployment of smart Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) to moderate the social communities within its Recolor mobile app.

Displaying their characteristic commitment to innovation and the constant improvement of their apps, the Company continues to break new ground by being the first social coloring app to implement the smart AI moderation of its communities. The moderation model was created specifically for the Company by Oterlu, a Swedish-based AI specialist, in collaboration with Recolor’s moderation and content strategy teams and will integrate with Recolor’s existing moderation platform.

While the incidence of inappropriate interactions is minute, making up less than 0.2% of all community comments, Recolor adopted a zero-tolerance policy and embarked on the development and subsequent implementation of an AI model to not only identify and remove any such behavior from the community, but recognize attempts designed to get around such security measures.

With over 50 million downloads, and approximately half a million monthly active users (MAUs), Recolor is one of the world’s largest coloring apps and its success was primarily built on the establishment of a loyal user community. The Company believes that it has a responsibility to maintain a safe and positive environment for all of its users and anticipates that its revolutionary use of Oterlu’s AI interface will successfully do just that, in addition to demonstrating the benefits that such tools might offer all applications with social features.

For further information on Recolor and the Oterlu AI moderation collaboration, please visit the following links:

https://www.recolor.com/blog/recolor-and-oterlu-pioneer-revolutionary- ...

https://www.oterlu.com/

About Kuuhubb

Kuuhubb is a publicly listed mobile game development and publishing company, targeting the female audience with bespoke mobile experiences. Our Mission is to become a top player in the female mobile game space. We believe in empowering women by creating games and apps that will have our female audience relax, express and entertain themselves every day. Through our games and partnerships with select developers, we explore new lifestyle trends that can be converted into games and apps which will bring value to our users, employees, and shareholders. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kuuhubb has a global presence with a strong focus on U.S. and Asian markets.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

