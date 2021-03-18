Rexnord Corporation Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report and Launches Updated ESG Website

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) published today its 2020 Sustainability Report, which uses the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework to report the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies and performance for the year. The company has also updated its Sustainability website to highlight the work it has done and will continue to do to help empower and protect people, communities and the planet. The report follows an announcement late last year that Rexnord has been named by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021, which considered publicly available key performance indicators from last year’s CSR Report, company website and an independent survey.

“Our work has never been more important, as COVID-19 put a global focus on what it means to provide safe, hygienic and sustainable essential products,” said Todd Adams, Chairman, President and CEO of Rexnord Corporation. “With an amplified focus on our ESG efforts this year, including our new Board-level committee, the adoption of the SASB reporting framework, and the development of new ESG Policies, Rexnord will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our associates, while working to provide our world with products and solutions that enhance the way we live and work.”