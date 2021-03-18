 

Rexnord Corporation Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report and Launches Updated ESG Website

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 23:55  |  55   |   |   

Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) published today its 2020 Sustainability Report, which uses the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework to report the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies and performance for the year. The company has also updated its Sustainability website to highlight the work it has done and will continue to do to help empower and protect people, communities and the planet. The report follows an announcement late last year that Rexnord has been named by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021, which considered publicly available key performance indicators from last year’s CSR Report, company website and an independent survey.

“Our work has never been more important, as COVID-19 put a global focus on what it means to provide safe, hygienic and sustainable essential products,” said Todd Adams, Chairman, President and CEO of Rexnord Corporation. “With an amplified focus on our ESG efforts this year, including our new Board-level committee, the adoption of the SASB reporting framework, and the development of new ESG Policies, Rexnord will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our associates, while working to provide our world with products and solutions that enhance the way we live and work.”

Key highlights from Rexnord’s sustainability efforts in 2020 include:

  • Governance: Rexnord enhanced and strengthened the company’s overarching ESG strategy –establishing Board-level oversight and a cross-functional, management-level ESG steering committee. Rexnord also developed new policies to better reflect its commitment to Diversity & Inclusion, Human Rights, Supplier Diversity, Product Safety, and Sustainability and the Environment.
  • Environment: Rexnord continued to focus on providing sustainable and hygienic products that help customers achieve greater resource efficiency in a time when the world needs them most – all while using fewer resources more responsibly throughout the company’s operations. For instance, Zurn touchless handwashing systems became all the more critical throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Environmental performance highlights from 2020 include:
    • Reducing total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 8 percent, reducing total water consumption by 21 percent, and reducing total energy usage by 8 percent.
    • Recycling more than 13,700 metric tons of scrap metal worldwide while finding new ways to eliminate waste.
    • Enabling customers to save 165 million gallons of water globally through use of the company’s Run Dry solutions in 2020.
    • And, Zurn products sold in 2020 alone will save more than 2 billion gallons of water this year.
  • Health & Safety: Rexnord furthered its commitment to providing every associate with the needed resources to ensure their health and safety – on and off the job. This ongoing commitment became even more critical as society faced the unprecedented COVID-19 global health crisis. Examples include:
    • Providing tools and resources, PPE and training along with rigorous sanitization protocols throughout its facilities, while also providing engagement opportunities to demonstrate gratitude and appreciation for associates, community members and local businesses.
    • Reducing the company’s Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) by 43 percent from 2017 through 2020. Rexnord’s world-class TRIR rate of 0.21 was achieved through trainings and other safety initiatives.
  • People: Rexnord’s established manager development and internship programs enabled the company to invest in diverse and highly capable new talent. Rexnord’s new Diversity and Inclusion Policy incorporates its long-standing commitment to fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion so that all associates feel welcome and valued.
  • Communities: In order to help address the pressing need for racial justice, the Rexnord Foundation pledged $1 million to support racial justice and equity initiatives. This commitment included grants to All-In Milwaukee, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, MKE Fellows, Sojourner Family Peace Center, Next Door Foundation, United Community Center and the following United Way partner agencies and programs: Techquity, Community Schools, Boys & Men of Color, and Reducing Barriers to Employment and Advancement. This is in addition to the $1 million pledged in donated hygienic Zurn products to healthcare facilities to help fight COVID-19.

For more information on Rexnord’s 2020 ESG efforts, please visit the Sustainability website, as well as Rexnord’s 2020 Sustainability Report.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rexnord Corporation Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report and Launches Updated ESG Website Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) published today its 2020 Sustainability Report, which uses the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework to report the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies and performance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Largo Resources Announces Strong 2020 Financial Results Following Transformative Year; Focused on ...
SAIC Motor Launches R Brand EV Line Powered by Luminar for Series Production
Cresco Labs to Gain Leadership Position in Massachusetts Through Acquisition of Cultivate
Broward Health and Voluntis Launch a New Clinical Evaluation Program on Digital Therapeutics for ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 of the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in ...
Nautilus, Inc. Investor Day Outlines Long-Term Strategic Plan
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Rexnord Corporation Adds Don Butler to Board of Directors