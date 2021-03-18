 

President Magufuli’s Legacy a Global Respect for Tanzania

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 23:53  |  40   |   |   

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (TanGold or the Company) operating through its wholly owned subsidiary in Tanzania (Tanzam2000) joins the United Republic of Tanzania in mourning the loss of H.E. President John P. Magufuli.

H.E. President Magufuli was a stalwart statesman who was globally recognized for his vision, ethical standards and innovative solutions for Tanzania. He was a renowned reformer of government institutions, business, industrial relations and political structures for the benefit of Tanzania. His anti-corruption platform attracted attention around the globe for his unyielding and high ethical standards. He was also known for his pragmatic approach towards resolving complex situations and achieving fair and tangible outcomes. In addition to his consummate abilities as a statesman and leader, he was well known for his love of the people of Tanzania. He will be truly missed.

“We mourn the loss of President Magufuli and extend our sincerest condolences to his family and the people of Tanzania from our Company, our stakeholders, and our families. President Magufuli was a highly regarded and respected leader whose record of achievements and outstanding performance in government and industry is world renowned. He was from the region where our joint-venture in the Buckreef Gold Project is located. His loss is especially felt so close to home,” said Stephen Mullowney, Chief Executive Officer.

“The passing of President Magufuli is a great loss to Tanzania and the world. It is with deepest sympathy we share and express our sincerest condolences. He leaves a legacy of respect and admiration. He was admired for his accomplishments and achievements in service to Tanzania and humanity,” said James E. Sinclair, Executive Chairman

For further information, please contact Michael Martin, Investor Relations, m.martin@tangoldcorp.com, 860-248-0999, or visit the Company website at www.tangoldcorp.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

President Magufuli’s Legacy a Global Respect for Tanzania TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (TanGold or the Company) operating through its wholly owned subsidiary in Tanzania (Tanzam2000) joins the United Republic of Tanzania in mourning …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Wisdomtree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short Securities Proposed Amendment to the Principal Amount of ...
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects ...
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Shubo Rakhit, CPA, CA – Welcomed to the Board of Directors of Tanzanian Gold Corporation
04.03.21
Tanzanian Gold Corporation Announces Senior Management Changes for Buckreef Gold Project
01.03.21
Tanzanian Gold Corporation is Pleased to Announce and Welcome Michael P. Leonard as Chief Financial Officer
27.02.21
Tanzanian Gold Reports Annual Meeting Voting Results
25.02.21
Positive Results from Metallurgical Test Work at the Buckreef Gold Project
25.02.21
Exploration Target Clarification