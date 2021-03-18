 

Canadian General Investments, Limited Files Annual Disclosure Documents

TORONTO, Canada, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (the Company) (TSX: CGI, CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI), announces that it has submitted its 2020 Annual Report, which includes the Management Report of Fund Performance and Audited Financial Statements and the 2021 Management Information Circular, including the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Form of Proxy and Annual Information Form with applicable Canadian securities regulators and to the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism).

PDF versions of these documents are also available at www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca and at www.sedar.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca




Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited
18.02.21
Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Series 4 Preference Shares
18.02.21
Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Common Shares