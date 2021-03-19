 

Successful SLS Core Stage Hot-Fire Test Puts America One Step Closer to Returning to the Moon

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 00:14  |  17   |   |   

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The four Aerojet Rocketdyne RS-25 rocket engines that power the core stage of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) fired in unison for the second time on March 18 in Test 8 of the Core Stage Green Run series. The successful completion of this test brought America’s heavy-lift deep space exploration rocket one step closer to its first flight.

“This is a huge milestone for the world’s largest rocket stage as it marks the most challenging test before all of the SLS hardware is assembled at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in preparation for the Artemis I mission,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. “SLS has been designed specifically for exploration and is key to returning American astronauts to the Moon and eventually sending humans to Mars.”

This second hot fire of the four engines was the culminating event of NASA’s SLS “Green Run” test campaign that began last year and allowed the team to build upon the data collected during the initial hot fire that occurred on Jan. 16.

The Green Run test series put the vehicle’s 212-foot core stage through an end-to-end system test with fully-tanked cryogenic propellants while validating the functionality of the stage’s engines and avionics. The Aerojet Rocketdyne RS-25 engines fired together for 499 seconds, generating more than 1.6 million pounds of combined thrust and simulated the profile of an actual SLS flight, including throttling sequences.

“This is the flight article, and the successful Green Run test demonstrates the core stage, which is part of the world’s most powerful rocket, is ready for flight,” added Jim Maser, Aerojet Rocketdyne’s senior vice president for Space. “The SLS rocket can carry more cargo to more distant places than the Space Shuttle, and generates more thrust at launch than the Saturn V rocket that powered the Apollo missions. The increased payload capacity provided by SLS translates into fewer launches and simpler mission operations, which decreases risk and associated costs with intricate missions.

The core stage will now undergo post-test inspections before making the trip by barge to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in preparation for the first flight. During its inaugural mission, known as Artemis I, the SLS rocket will launch NASA’s Orion exploration vehicle on an uncrewed mission around the Moon and back to Earth.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

Media Contacts:
Mary Engola, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-289-1371
Mary.Engola@rocket.com
Todd McConnell, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 561-882-5395
Todd.McConnell@rocket.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Successful SLS Core Stage Hot-Fire Test Puts America One Step Closer to Returning to the Moon STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The four Aerojet Rocketdyne RS-25 rocket engines that power the core stage of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) fired in unison for the second time on March 18 in Test 8 of the Core …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Wisdomtree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short Securities Proposed Amendment to the Principal Amount of ...
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects ...
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on March 15
10.03.21
Aerojet Rocketdyne Stockholders Approve Proposed Acquisition by Lockheed Martin
18.02.21
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results
17.02.21
Aerojet Rocketdyne Propulsion to Enable NASA Perseverance Rover’s Landing on Mars