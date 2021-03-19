 

StepStone Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (“StepStone”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of its stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) of 8,000,000 shares of StepStone’s Class A common stock, at a price of $29.50 per share (before underwriting discounts and commissions) (the “Offering”). The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of Class A common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the Offering. StepStone is not offering any shares of its Class A common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. The Offering is expected to close on March 23, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with and has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of any of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration and qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

The Offering may be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the Offering may be obtained, when available, from:

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, New York 11717
Attn: Prospectus Group
Telephone: (866) 803-9204

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
200 West Street
New York, NY 10282
Attn: Prospectus Department
Telephone: (866) 471-2526

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
180 Varick Street, Second Floor
New York, New York 10014
Attn: Prospectus Department

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of December 31, 2020, StepStone oversaw approximately $333 billion of private markets allocations, including $80 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

