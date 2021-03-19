Solid Biosciences Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

The Company expects to use net proceeds from this offering to fund research and development expenses, including the advancement of SGT-001, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc., (Nasdaq: SLDB) a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 21,739,131 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.75 per share, for total gross proceeds of $125.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. In addition, Solid has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,260,869 shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by Solid. The offering is expected to close on March 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Chardan is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The shares are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 13, 2019, and declared effective by the SEC on March 19, 2019.

