MediaAlpha Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

The offering is expected to close on March 23, 2021 subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of common stock at the offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. MediaAlpha is not offering any shares of its common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

MediaAlpha, Inc. (“MediaAlpha”) (NYSE: MAX) today announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 7,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) at a price of $46 per share.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunners. Canaccord Genuity and William Blair are acting as bookrunners. JMP Securities and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods are acting as co-managers.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com or by telephone at (866) 803-9204; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 18, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318006062/en/