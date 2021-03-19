Magnite Announces Closing of $400 Million of Convertible Notes

Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI) today announced that it has closed its offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”), including the full exercise of the option to purchase $50 million of additional notes granted by Magnite to the initial purchasers. The notes were issued in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”). The offering is expected to result in approximately $390 million in net proceeds to Magnite after deducting the initial purchasers’ discount and estimated offering expenses payable by Magnite.

The notes are senior, unsecured obligations of Magnite, and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Magnite’s common stock (“common stock”), or a combination thereof, at Magnite’s election. The notes bear interest at a rate of 0.25% per year. Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on September 15, 2021. The notes mature on March 15, 2026, unless earlier redeemed, repurchased or converted. Magnite may not redeem the notes prior to May 20, 2024. Magnite may redeem for cash all or any portion of the notes, at its option, on or after March 20, 2024, if the last reported sale price of Magnite’s common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive), including the trading day immediately preceding the date on which Magnite provides notice of redemption, during any 30 consecutive trading day period ending on and including the trading day preceding the date on which Magnite provides notice of redemption at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. No sinking fund is provided for the notes, which means that Magnite is not required to redeem or retire the notes periodically.

Holders of the notes will have the right to require Magnite to repurchase all or a portion of their notes upon the occurrence of a fundamental change (as defined in the indenture governing the notes) at a purchase price of 100% of their principal amount plus any accrued and unpaid interest. In connection with certain corporate events (including a “make-whole fundamental change”) or if Magnite calls any notes for redemption, Magnite will, under certain circumstances, increase the conversion rate for noteholders who elect to convert their notes in connection with any such corporate event or whose notes are called for redemption.