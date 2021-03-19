Finch Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

SOMERVILLE, Mass., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (“Finch” or “Finch Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: FNCH), a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 7,500,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Finch, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $127.5 million. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Finch. In addition, Finch has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.



Finch’s shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Friday, March 19, 2021 under the ticker symbol “FNCH.” The offering is expected to close on March 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on March 18, 2021. The offering of the shares is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement relating to these shares. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by telephone at (800) 294-1322, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@Jefferies.com; or Evercore Group L.L.C. c/o Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.