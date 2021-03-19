 

Kainantu Operations and COVID-19 Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 03:34  |  54   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) provides the following update on the Kainantu operations and the increasing presence of COVID-19 in Papua New Guinea.

The Kainantu Gold Mine, located in Eastern Highlands Province, Papua New Guinea, continues to operate, with a number of COVID-19 cases identified through our containment measures, contact tracing, quarantine procedures and routine testing. K92 has on-site quarantine facilities, which were significantly expanded during the last year. Additional protocols have been activated, and our number one priority is to protect the health and well-being of our personnel and local communities.

Yesterday, the Government of Australia announced the temporary introduction of restrictions on travel between Papua New Guinea and Australia. The restriction includes the suspension of movement of resource sector’s expatriate fly-in fly-out workforce between Papua New Guinea and Australia for a two-week period. The Company is engaging with the Governments of Australia and Papua New Guinea through the Papua New Guinea Chamber of Mines and Petroleum to ensure protocols in place will allow the resumption of travel following the suspension period. The suspension will result in a reduction in expatriate staffing levels over the short term, but this is not expected to significantly impact production, although some non-production related activities may be impacted.

The Company also advises that stoping operations have also been interrupted for a period of approximately two weeks as a result of an incident involving an underground loader, which prevented backfilling operations. While backfilling operations will recommence shortly, this will result in production from four high grade stopes to be deferred from the current quarter to the second quarter, resulting in the plant treating a larger amount of lower grade stockpile material during the current quarter. It should be noted that this is not expected to impact on the guidance production for 2021.

Following the record production reported in Q4 2020, the Company has taken the opportunity to repay the outstanding balance of US$5 million due on the Trafigura loan during the current quarter, leaving the Company with no debt and an historically high cash balance of over US$67 million.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver from the Kora deposit at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and is in a strong financial position.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kainantu Operations and COVID-19 Update VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) provides the following update on the Kainantu operations and the increasing presence of COVID-19 in Papua New Guinea. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Wisdomtree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short Securities Proposed Amendment to the Principal Amount of ...
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects ...
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
K92 Mining Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Financial Results Conference Call Details: March 29, 2021
18.02.21
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
1.392
K92 Mining startet im Juli die Produktion!