 

Angion Announces Partial Waiver of Certain Lock-up Restrictions

UNIONDALE, N.Y., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases, today announced Cowen and Company, LLC and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the lead book-running managers in Angion’s recent public sale of 5,750,000 shares of common stock, have agreed to a partial wavier of a lock-up restriction with respect to approximately 100,267 shares of Angion’s common stock held by certain employees or officers of the company. The shares will be sold solely to satisfy tax or other government withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of Restricted Stock or Restricted Stock Unit awards held by such employees pursuant to Angion’s employee equity incentive plans. The waiver will take effect on March 23, 2021, and the shares may be sold on or after such date.

This press release is not an offer for sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such offer is prohibited and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

