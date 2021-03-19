 

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

19.03.2021 / 07:00
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Shareholders are referred to the notice of Annual General Meeting of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company"), with corporate seat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to be held on Friday, 30 April 2021, at 13:00 CET at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ, Piet Heinkade 1, 1019 BR Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and which will be accessible via webcast on the Company's website (www.steinhoffinternational.com) (the "AGM"), as posted on the Company's website today (the "Notice").

The Company accommodates its shareholders (the "Shareholders") in attending the AGM virtually through electronic means, without the need to physically attend the AGM. Participating virtually in the AGM is subject to the Company's hybrid meeting policy which is published on the Company's website (www.steinhoffinternational.com) simultaneously with the Notice (the "Hybrid Meeting Policy").

The health and safety of the Company's employees, Shareholders and other stakeholders is a key priority for the Company. To limit health and safety risks in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the management board of the Company (the "Management Board") recommends that the Shareholders participate in the AGM by proxy or virtually only, without physically attending the AGM, subject to the Hybrid Meeting Policy.

The Management Board may take further precautionary measures to safeguard the health and safety of its employees and the participants of the AGM. These measures include, subject to an extension of the emergency legislation allowing fully virtual shareholders' meetings, converting the AGM into a fully virtual AGM. Shareholders and other persons with meeting rights will in such case not be able to physically attend the AGM and can only cast their votes if voting rights accrue by way of electronic means during the virtual AGM or by granting a proxy.

