 

DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG: strong performance in Q4, EBITDA 2020 +7.4%

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.03.2021, 07:00  |  21   |   |   

DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
AlzChem Group AG: strong performance in Q4, EBITDA 2020 +7.4%

19.03.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AlzChem Group AG: strong performance in Q4, EBITDA 2020 +7.4%

  • Sales increase slightly to EUR 379.3 million (+0.8%)
  • EBITDA rises to EUR 53.8 million (+7.4%)
  • Bonus for employees as a sign of recognition and appreciation
  • Dividend to be increased by 2 cents to EUR 0.77 per share
  • Further growth planned for 2021

Trostberg, March 19, 2021 - AlzChem Group AG, a vertically integrated specialty chemicals supplier with a leading market position in selected niche markets, AlzChem successfully asserted its position in the fiscal year 2020 despite a turbulent macroeconomic environment and the ongoing COVID-19 effects. Consolidated sales increased slightly from EUR 376.1 million to EUR 379.3 million. Once again, the NCN Verbund structure proved to be an important success factor, ensuring a secure supply of raw materials for the specialty chemicals business via the basic chemicals business and forming the basis for AlzChem's broadly diversified product portfolio. On the product side, the Bioselect(R) and NITRALZ(R) businesses in particular contributed to the stable sales development in 2020. Bioselect(R) experienced a special boom because it is a component in the COVID-19 test kits.

The earnings development in the past fiscal year was positively influenced in particular by the strict and at the same time future-oriented cost management, the successfully implemented optimization measures and the raw material prices. As a result, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved disproportionately from EUR 50.1 million to EUR 53.8 million (+7.4%), equivalent to an EBITDA margin of 14.2% (2019: 13.3%). Consolidated net income rose from EUR 18.1 million to EUR 19.9 million. Despite extensive investments, cash and cash equivalents were significantly increased from EUR 9.1 million to EUR 17.1 million thanks to strong operating cash flow, strict net working capital management and temporary utilization of the existing financing framework. Due to the positive business development in 2020, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.77 (2019: EUR 0.75).

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: AlzChem Group AG (vormals Softmatic AG)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG: strong performance in Q4, EBITDA 2020 +7.4% DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report AlzChem Group AG: strong performance in Q4, EBITDA 2020 +7.4% 19.03.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AlzChem Group AG: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender und weiteres Aufsichtsratsmitglied legen Amt ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto announces European Approval for 25 Minute COVID-19 PCR Test
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG closes Munich site to improve operational efficiency
exceet Group SCA: Financial Results 2020_Media Release
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: Unternehmensupdate für EarthRenew-Aktionäre
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: : Investment portfolio remains very successful
VW läutet mit sechs Gigafactories das Elektro-Zeitalter ein. BP (ISIN: GB0007980591 | WKN: 850517
DGAP-News: Douglas GmbH: Douglas GmbH Announces Offering of €1,000 Million Senior Secured Notes due 2026 ...
DGAP-DD: KION GROUP AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: Chairman and further member of the Super-visory Board resign from office ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € je Aktie fest
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Starke Performance im Q4, EBITDA 2020 +7,4 % (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Starke Performance im Q4, EBITDA 2020 +7,4 %
15.03.21
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 der Verordnung (EU) 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 1 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 4. Zwischenmeldung (deutsch)
15.03.21
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 4th Interim report
15.03.21
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 der Verordnung (EU) 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 1 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 4. Zwischenmeldung
01.03.21
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 der Verordnung (EU) 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 1 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 3. Zwischenmeldung (deutsch)
01.03.21
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 der Verordnung (EU) 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 1 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 3. Zwischenmeldung
01.03.21
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 3rd Interim report
22.02.21
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 der Verordnung (EU) 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 1 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 2. Zwischenmeldung (deutsch)
22.02.21
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 der Verordnung (EU) 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 1 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) 2016/1052 2. Zwischenmeldung

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
694
AlzChem Group AG (vormals Softmatic AG)