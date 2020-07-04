AlzChem Group AG: strong performance in Q4, EBITDA 2020 +7.4%

Sales increase slightly to EUR 379.3 million (+0.8%)

EBITDA rises to EUR 53.8 million (+7.4%)

Bonus for employees as a sign of recognition and appreciation

Dividend to be increased by 2 cents to EUR 0.77 per share

Further growth planned for 2021

Trostberg, March 19, 2021 - AlzChem Group AG, a vertically integrated specialty chemicals supplier with a leading market position in selected niche markets, AlzChem successfully asserted its position in the fiscal year 2020 despite a turbulent macroeconomic environment and the ongoing COVID-19 effects. Consolidated sales increased slightly from EUR 376.1 million to EUR 379.3 million. Once again, the NCN Verbund structure proved to be an important success factor, ensuring a secure supply of raw materials for the specialty chemicals business via the basic chemicals business and forming the basis for AlzChem's broadly diversified product portfolio. On the product side, the Bioselect(R) and NITRALZ(R) businesses in particular contributed to the stable sales development in 2020. Bioselect(R) experienced a special boom because it is a component in the COVID-19 test kits.

The earnings development in the past fiscal year was positively influenced in particular by the strict and at the same time future-oriented cost management, the successfully implemented optimization measures and the raw material prices. As a result, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved disproportionately from EUR 50.1 million to EUR 53.8 million (+7.4%), equivalent to an EBITDA margin of 14.2% (2019: 13.3%). Consolidated net income rose from EUR 18.1 million to EUR 19.9 million. Despite extensive investments, cash and cash equivalents were significantly increased from EUR 9.1 million to EUR 17.1 million thanks to strong operating cash flow, strict net working capital management and temporary utilization of the existing financing framework. Due to the positive business development in 2020, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.77 (2019: EUR 0.75).