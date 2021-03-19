Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Announces Debt Settlement

Any Settlement Shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be issued in reliance on prospectus and registration exemptions under applicable securities laws and will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day imposed by securities laws and by the TSXV.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. (" Premier " or the " Company ") (TSXV: PDH) announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement (" Debt Settlement ") with MPIC Fund I, LP (" MPIC ") to settle USD$1,400,000 (approximately CAD$1,775,900) in debt owed by the Company, together with accrued and unpaid interest thereon. MPIC has agreed to convert USD$1,400,000 of principal and interest into Common shares of the Company at a deemed price of CAD$0.03 per Common share, subject to receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). It is expected that upon completion of the Debt Settlement and subject to receipt of any requisite approvals, the Company will issue a total of 64,199,016 Common shares (" Settlement Shares ") to MPIC or its nominee(s). The Company anticipates that the Debt Settlement will improve its financial position.

The Debt Settlement is subject to review and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Related party transaction disclosure

MPIC is a related party of Premier by virtue of its corporate general partner, and by that corporation's parent company. Corner Market Capital Corporation ("CMCC") is a private B.C. company of which Sanjeev Parsad (President, CEO and director of Premier) and Alnesh Mohan (CFO and director of Premier) are directors, officers and majority shareholders. CMCC holds 65% of Corner Market Capital US Inc. ("CMC US"), a private Delaware company. The directors and officers of CMC US include Sanjeev Parsad, Alnesh Mohan and G. Andrew Cooke. Mr. Cooke is also a director of Premier.

CMC US is the corporate general partner of MPIC. To the Company's knowledge, MPIC is the registered holder of 45,278,351 Common Shares of Premier, approximately 26.43% (on an undiluted basis) of the issued and outstanding Common shares of the Company.

Sanjeev Parsad and Alnesh Mohan, both directors and officers of Premier have control or direction over CMCC. Mr. Cooke is not involved in the management of CMCC or in investment decisions.

As MPIC is a related party to and a control person of Premier and the transaction involves the issuance of securities, the Debt Settlement constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Debt Settlement has been determined to be exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval based on sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(e) of MI 61-101.