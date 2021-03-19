 

Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Announces Debt Settlement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 07:05  |  64   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. ("Premier" or the "Company") (TSXV: PDH) announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement ("Debt Settlement") with MPIC Fund I, LP ("MPIC") to settle USD$1,400,000 (approximately CAD$1,775,900) in debt owed by the Company, together with accrued and unpaid interest thereon. MPIC has agreed to convert USD$1,400,000 of principal and interest into Common shares of the Company at a deemed price of CAD$0.03 per Common share, subject to receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). It is expected that upon completion of the Debt Settlement and subject to receipt of any requisite approvals, the Company will issue a total of 64,199,016 Common shares ("Settlement Shares") to MPIC or its nominee(s). The Company anticipates that the Debt Settlement will improve its financial position.

Any Settlement Shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be issued in reliance on prospectus and registration exemptions under applicable securities laws and will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day imposed by securities laws and by the TSXV.

The Debt Settlement is subject to review and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Related party transaction disclosure

MPIC is a related party of Premier by virtue of its corporate general partner, and by that corporation's parent company. Corner Market Capital Corporation ("CMCC") is a private B.C. company of which Sanjeev Parsad (President, CEO and director of Premier) and Alnesh Mohan (CFO and director of Premier) are directors, officers and majority shareholders. CMCC holds 65% of Corner Market Capital US Inc. ("CMC US"), a private Delaware company. The directors and officers of CMC US include Sanjeev Parsad, Alnesh Mohan and G. Andrew Cooke. Mr. Cooke is also a director of Premier.

CMC US is the corporate general partner of MPIC. To the Company's knowledge, MPIC is the registered holder of 45,278,351 Common Shares of Premier, approximately 26.43% (on an undiluted basis) of the issued and outstanding Common shares of the Company.

Sanjeev Parsad and Alnesh Mohan, both directors and officers of Premier have control or direction over CMCC. Mr. Cooke is not involved in the management of CMCC or in investment decisions.

As MPIC is a related party to and a control person of Premier and the transaction involves the issuance of securities, the Debt Settlement constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Debt Settlement has been determined to be exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval based on sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(e) of MI 61-101.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Announces Debt Settlement VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. ("Premier" or the "Company") (TSXV: PDH) announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement ("Debt Settlement") with MPIC Fund I, LP …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
Wisdomtree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short Securities Proposed Amendment to the Principal Amount of ...
Nevada Copper Provides Underground Project Update; Releases 2020 Financials and MD&A
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects ...
Endeavour Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Enters Into Loan Agreement
24.02.21
Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Enters Into Loan Agreement and Provides Corporate Update