 

2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SIKA AG

2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SIKA AG

  • The Board of Directors confirms April 20, 2021 as date for the Annual General Meeting
  • Based on the Ordinance of the Federal Council on measures to prevent coronavirus, it will not be possible for shareholders to physically attend the Annual General Meeting
  • Shareholders are asked to cast their vote through the independent proxy
  • All current members of the Board of Directors, other than Frits van Dijk, are standing for re-election
  • The Board of Directors further proposes that Paul Schuler, currently CEO, be elected to the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors has confirmed that the Annual General Meeting will be held on April 20, 2021.

All current members of the Board of Directors, other than Frits van Dijk, are standing for re-election. The Board of Directors further proposes the election of Paul Schuler as new member of the Board of Directors. Paul Schuler has been Chief Executive Officer of Sika AG since July 2017. As announced previously, he will resign from this function with effect from April 30, 2021.

Paul Schuler, a Swiss national, has played a key role in developing and executing Sika’s successful growth strategy. His achievements at Sika include, to name just a few, the high growth rates, significant improvements in efficiency and profitability, as well as responsibility for the integration of several acquisitions, including the acquisition of Parex. With his extensive knowledge of the company, the markets, products, and technologies as well as of Sika's corporate culture, he brings valuable expertise to the Board of Directors.

PHYSICAL ATTENDANCE NOT PERMITTED
Based on the Ordinance of the Federal Council on the measures to prevent coronavirus, it will once again not be possible for shareholders to physically attend this year's Annual General Meeting. Accordingly, shareholders are asked to exercise their shareholder rights through the independent proxy. The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast on the Sika website. In addition, shareholders will be given the opportunity to ask questions during the Annual General Meeting via an online platform.

COMPLETE AGENDA
The complete agenda containing the Board of Directors' proposals on all items will be sent to shareholders and will be published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce as well as on the website of Sika AG on March 19, 2021.

Annual General Meeting of Sika AG 2021
Start: 4.00 p.m. CET
Further information: www.sika.com/agm2021

CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:
Media Release




Disclaimer

