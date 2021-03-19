 

Laurent-Perrier Group                                                               Tours-sur-Marne, 17 March 2021

Appointment announcement

Changes within the Supervisory Board:
Patrick Thomas appointed as Chairman and Marie Cheval as Vice-Chairman

At the last Board meeting, in agreement with Alexandra and Stéphanie de Nonancourt, Maurice de Kervénoael wished to resign as Chairman for personal reasons. The Chair has been entrusted to Patrick Thomas as of 1 April 2021. However, Maurice de Kervénoaël remains a member of the Supervisory Board.

At the same meeting, Marie Cheval, member of the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee since 2013, was appointed Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board, replacing Patrick Thomas.

The Supervisory Board unanimously praised the high quality of the work carried out since 2005 by Maurice de Kervénoaël, in particular in the composition and leadership of the Supervisory Board, thus promoting constructive interaction between its members and enriching the subjects dealt with.

Patrick Thomas and Marie Cheval, who have been active members for several years, have, in addition to their experience in corporate management, their financial expertise and their skills in governance, an in-depth knowledge of the Laurent-Perrier Group and its activities which will enable them to fully carry out their duties.

The Supervisory Board remains composed of 10 members: Patrick Thomas, Chairman, Marie Cheval, Vice-Chairman, Yann Duchesne, Philippe-Loïc Jacob, Maurice de Kervénoaël, Eric Meneux, Claude de Nonancourt, Jean-Louis Pereyre, Wendy Siu and Jocelyne Vassoille

Laurent-Perrier is one of the few family groups of champagne houses listed on the French stock exchange dedicated exclusively to champagne and focused on the premium segment. It offers a broad range of products renowned for their quality, around the Laurent-Perrier, Salon, Delamotte and Champagne de Castellane brands.

ISIN code: FR 0006864484

Bloomberg: LPE:FP

Reuters: LPER.PA 		Laurent-Perrier belongs to compartment B of Euronext. Main index CAC All Shares
It is included in the composition of the EnterNext indices PEA-PME 150 and
Euronext FAMILY BUSINESS.

 

 

Flore Steinmetz
Head of the Legal Department
Laurent-Perrier Group
Telephone: +33 3 26 58 91 22

Attachment




