 

Equinor annual and sustainability reports for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.03.2021, 07:58  |  60   |   |   

Today 19 March Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) presents its 2020 annual report and form 20-F, and its 2020 Sustainability report.

“2020 was an extraordinary year with the pandemic causing human suffering and market turmoil. I am impressed by our employees’ hard work during this year, to keep people safe and operations running. We delivered solid operational performance during this demanding year, but our results were heavily impacted by the low prices for oil and gas,” says Anders Opedal, President and CEO of Equinor ASA.

There was unprecedented volatility and decline in prices during the year, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic especially during the first half. In March, Equinor launched a 3-billion-dollar action plan to strengthen financial resilience. Delivery on the plan resulted in savings of USD 3.7 billion, including a reduction in fixed operating costs of around USD 1 billion.

Equinor is positioning itself to create value and be a leading company in the energy transition and took major steps in 2020 to shape the future of the company.

“We are preparing for a future that will be different from the past. Equinor aims to be a leading company in the energy transition and to build the energy industry of tomorrow,” says Opedal.

Annual report

In the Annual report for 2020, a new outline of the report and a table with more information on a country-by-country basis are added to facilitate a better overview of key events and results for 2020.

IFRS net operating income was negative USD 3.42 billion and the IFRS net income was negative USD 5.50 billion. The results are impacted by lower prices and impairments mainly due to reduced future price assumptions.

Equinor delivered adjusted earnings(1) of USD 3.49 billion before tax and USD 0.92 billion after tax, mainly adjusted for net impairments. In 2020, the cash flow from operations after tax amounted to USD 10.9 billion.

As a reaction to the market uncertainty, and to further strengthen financial resilience, Equinor reduced its cash dividend significantly and suspended share buy backs under the share buy-back programme in the spring of 2020. Total capital distribution to shareholders for the year was USD 3.39 billion.

For the full year, the serious incident frequency was 0.5, down from 0.6 in 2019. The total recordable injury frequency was at 2.3, down from 2.5 in the previous year.

“Although we observed a positive trend in some of our safety indicators, serious incidents at our onshore plants are a stark reminder that we need to further improve our safety performance. Together with our suppliers and partners, we must ensure implementation of existing safety initiatives and focus on extracting learnings from previous incidents,” Opedal writes in the letter.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Equinor annual and sustainability reports for 2020 Today 19 March Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) presents its 2020 annual report and form 20-F, and its 2020 Sustainability report. “2020 was an extraordinary year with the pandemic causing human suffering and market turmoil. I am …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Plug Power Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K
DMG Increases its Bitcoin Exposure by Accumulating Additional BTC for its Treasury
Wisdomtree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short Securities Proposed Amendment to the Principal Amount of ...
Nevada Copper Provides Underground Project Update; Releases 2020 Financials and MD&A
WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects ...
Endeavour Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
Titel
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Exclusive License Agreement and Research Contract with ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Equinor’s share saving plan allocates shares
16.03.21
Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading
24.02.21
Equinor ASA: Correction: Information relating to proposed dividend for fourth quarter 2020
18.02.21
Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for the third quarter 2020
18.02.21
Equinor’s share saving plan allocates shares

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
43
Equinor N (ehem. Statoil)