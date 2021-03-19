DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report secunet Security Networks AG achieves record results once again in financial year 2020 and increases dividend 19.03.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Sales revenues up 26% to 285.6 million euros (previous year: 226.9 million euros)

- EBIT increases by 56% to 51.6 million euros (previous year: 33.2 million euros)

- Proposed dividend of 2.54 euros per share (previous year: 1.56 euros)

- Outlook for 2021 confirmed - sales revenues of around 260 million euros, EBIT of around 38 million euros

[Essen, 19 March 2021] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650) publishes the audited and certified annual financial statements and the annual report today for the 2020 financial year. Despite the very challenging environment, secunet Group once again closed the past financial year with excellent results.

In the 2020 financial year, the sales revenues of secunet Group increased by 58.7 million euros, or 26%, from 226.9 million euros in the previous year to 285.6 million euros. The strong growth in sales is largely attributable to the increased sales revenues from products and solutions of the SINA product family: in response to changes in the organisation of work as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, German authorities have accelerated the procurement of secure mobile workstations necessary for working in a mobile office.

Mainly on account of the special effect related to the coronavirus pandemic, sales in the Public Sector division - whose products and services are geared towards public clients within and outside Germany, as well as international organisations - rose by 40% from 169.8 million euros in the previous year to 237.1 million euros. The proportion of secunet Group's sales revenue which was attributable to the Public Sector division in the 2020 financial year was thus 83% (previous year: 75%).