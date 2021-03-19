BIOCORP and Diabeloop Announce Co-Development Agreement in Personalized Diabetes Management

Diabeloop has developed Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) systems including a self-learning algorithm hosted in a dedicated handset and connected to a Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) solution and an insulin pump. The artificial intelligence developed by Diabeloop analyzes glucose data, calculates the right dose of insulin to be administered and automatically administers it.

BIOCORP (FR0012788065 – ALCOR / Eligible PEA PME) (Paris:ALCOR), a French company specialized in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and connected solutions in the health sector and Diabeloop, a young company, pioneer in therapeutic artificial intelligence with personalized and automated solutions for the management of diabetes treatment, announce today a cooperation agreement. This collaboration aims to unite the expertise of both companies to offer new, simple and personalized treatment options to people living with diabetes.

For its part, BIOCORP has developed and markets Mallya, an intelligent sensor for insulin injection pens, and the first in its class to receive CE marking (class IIb). Compatible with any disposable insulin pens, it enables reliable monitoring of doses selected for injection and offers patients with diabetes better compliance with their treatment.

Through this agreement and the integration of Mallya into Diabeloop's technological environment, patients equipped with insulin pens will benefit from a unique, easy-to-use and personalized solution to improve their quality of care and life on a daily basis.

Eric Dessertenne, CEO of BIOCORP, explained: "We are very pleased to combine our R&D capabilities with the common ambition to improve the quality of care for patients with diabetes. The technological platform developed by Diabeloop in the field of insulin pumps, which reproduces the functioning of the pancreas thanks to AI, has real potential in the insulin pen market. Insulin-dependent people, users of these pens, are indeed looking for digital services that are increasingly rich in information and advice for better compliance with their insulin intake".

Marc Julien, co-CEO of Diabeloop, added: "We are delighted with this agreement with Biocorp, a partner with great expertise. This cooperation opens up new opportunities to bring Diabeloop's simple and personalized interoperable technology to people living with diabetes who use insulin pens to perform their multiple insulin injections every day”.