Acron Group’s 2020 IFRS Revenue Up 4%

Revenue was up 4% year-on-year to RUB 119,864 million (USD 1,661 million) from RUB 114,835 million (USD 1,774 million).

EBITDA* was down 1% year-on-year to RUB 35,311 million (USD 489 million) from RUB 35,749 million (USD 552 million).

EBITDA margin was 29%, against 31% a year before.

Net profit was down to RUB 3,836 million (USD 53 million) from RUB 24,786 million (USD 383 million) a year before.

Net debt in dollar terms was up 11% to USD 1,348 million from USD 1,215 million as of 2019 year-end.

Net debt/EBITDA ratio in dollar terms increased to 2.8 from 2.2 as of 2019 year-end.

Operating Results

Output of key products stood at 7,976,000 tonnes, up 7% year-on-year.

Sales of key products totalled 7,807,000 tonnes, up 3% year-on-year.

Alexander Popov, Chairman of Acron’s Board of Directors, commented on the results:

‘Early 2020 was challenging as global prices for mineral fertilisers dropped to multi-year lows, and the situation was aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic in spring. However, most countries made agriculture and related industries a priority, which prevented significant lockdowns and suspended production. Acron Group took all necessary measures to protect the health of its employees, and there have been no outbreaks at any of the Group’s facilities.

‘In 2020, Acron Group’s sales continued to grow and reached 7.8 million tonnes. In response to weak UAN prices, the Group shifted its production structure towards products with a greater margin, including granulated urea and AN. The sales geography covered 74 countries. We increased sales to growing markets in Latin America and our priority Russian market, retaining our leading market position in both regions.

‘The Group's 2020 financial results demonstrated quarterly growth driven by increased sales, rouble depreciation, and price recovery. In 2020, rouble-denominated revenue was up 4% year-on-year, EBITDA decreased 1%. Net income was down due to non-monetary items such as exchange rate differences and is therefore not representative.

‘In 2020, Acron Group continued to pursue its investment programme, with capital investments totalling USD 249 million. We have successfully implemented three investment projects: construction of a new nitric acid unit and a new urea granulation unit, and upgrades to the Ammonia-4 unit. The Group also continued its Urea 6+ project, which is expected to come on stream in Q2 2021. We have launched three additional projects to support future growth. At our Novgorod site, we are building a calcium nitrate production facility with a capacity of 100,000 tpa and upgrading the Ammonia-3 unit to increase its capacity by 200,000 tpa. These projects are scheduled for commissioning in 2022 and 2023, respectively. At our Dorogobuzh site, we are building a nitric acid unit and increasing capacity at the existing AN units to boost AN output by 180,000 tpa. This project is expected to come on stream in late this year. The Group’s planned capex for 2021 is approximately USD 210 million.