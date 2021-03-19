 

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 19 March 2021 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 3 March 2021
The duration of the buy-back programme: No longer than 2 April 2021
Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 1,700,000 shares

From 11 March 2021 until 18 March 2021, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 737,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 131.3889 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
11.03.2021 122,000 135.8425 16,572,785.00
12.03.2021 119,000 131.4799 15,646,108.10
15.03.2021 124,000 130.7705 16,215,542.00
16.03.2021 122,000 132.3578 16,147,651.60
17.03.2021 124,000 129.0923 16,007,445.20
18.03.2021 126,000 128.9215 16,244,109.00
Previously disclosed buybacks under the programme (accumulated) 618,129 135.1185 83,520,699.41
Total buybacks under the programme 1,355,129 133.0902 180,354,340

The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 1,407,356 own shares, corresponding to 0.21% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the period 11 March 2021 until 18 March 2021 is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations:
Marie De Scorbiac
ir@adevinta.com

This is information that Adevinta ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through Newsweb and Globe Newswire by the contact person set out above.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta is a global online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 11 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from job offers to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more. Adevinta’s portfolio includes more than 30 digital products and websites, attracting 1.3 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Milanuncios in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brazil. Adevinta spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed in Oslo, Norway in 2019. Adevinta is majority owned by Schibsted ASA and employs 4,700 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at www.Adevinta.com.

 

Attachment


