 

DGAP-News cyan and MobiFone launch child protection solution 'SafeKids'

cyan and MobiFone launch child protection solution 'SafeKids'

cyan and MobiFone launch child protection solution "SafeKids"

Munich, March 19, 2021 - Today cyan's customer MobiFone Global, member of MobiFone Group, one of the largest telecommunications companies in Vietnam with a fast-growing customer base of about 50 million customers, has successfully launched their first product based on technology provided by cyan - MobiFone SafeKids - after signing an all-digital cooperation agreement in May 2020.

MobiFone SafeKids allows parents to accompany their children during their first steps on the internet and to protect them from harmful content and inappropriate apps. The solution is provided by cyan and has been successfully integrated into MobiFone Global's infrastructure. The applications are available for download to MobiFone's customers through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. MobiFone will start their marketing targeting millions of customers with e-campaigning and via traditional sales channels, aiming to reach six-digit figures in the coming months.

Mr. Vu Phi Long, CEO of MobiFone Global: "Children are often spending multiple hours on their phones every day for everything from games to education. The Covid-19 Pandemic has further accelerated that trend. With this cooperation cyan contributes to one of our strategic focus topics - value-added services for our customers. We have started to promote the app in the middle of March 2021."

Markus Cserna, CTO of cyan AG: "Integrating products into a telecommunication network serving over 50 million customers is a challenging endeavour even in normal times. Covid-19 made it much more difficult without traveling and, hence, without local presence of our engineers. As such, it makes me proud that we were able to successfully integrate and launch our first product together with MobiFone."

About MobiFone
MobiFone has come a long way since 1993, when we are the first mobile network operator in Vietnam. Today, it is our pleasure to be the communication way of nearly 50 million subscribers (about 30% of market share). In 2014, MobiFone Corporation's revenue exceeded 2 billion dollars, which let us remain one of the three largest mobile operators in Vietnam.



