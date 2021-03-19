 

DGAP-News UET United Electronic Technology AG: launches SecTrace as a new scalable open system for contact tracing to manage pandemic situations.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.03.2021, 09:01  |  44   |   |   

DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous
UET United Electronic Technology AG: launches SecTrace as a new scalable open system for contact tracing to manage pandemic situations.

19.03.2021 / 09:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UET United Electronic Technology AG launches SecTrace as a new scalable open system for contact tracing to manage pandemic situations.

UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, launches its new SecTrace system, targeted to enable digital and secure contact tracing to manage pandemic situations. SecTrace is an extremely - on demand - scalable and open system to collect contact data from visiting guests with an anonymous and encrypted processing method to ensure highest and full data protection for all parties involved.

Data can be accessed with secure encryption keys and only for governmentally authorized contact processing. The system is fully GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliant.

The SecTrace system is open for already developed and new applications collecting contact information, but it already comes with an own SecTrace-App to be used by hosts (e.g. restaurants, hotels, etc.) for guest registration.

The unique concept enables extremely high scalability and does not require an additional smartphone software or App for the guest. The system can issue unique personal SecTrace Passes for identification that can be used with smartphone or in printed versions. The system is designed to work in stand-alone mode or as an add-on to existing governmental systems or Apps.

The SecTrace system has been derived from already existing Big Data Management Software Tools used in UET's Network Management Systems for managing international telecommunication networks.
For further details visit www.sectrace.me or www.uet-group.com.


Contact:
UET United Electronic Technology AG
D-65760 Eschborn
Frankfurter Straße 80-82

Investor Relations
Sebastian Schubert
Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 777755-0
E-Mail: investor@uet-group.com


19.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: UET United Electronic Technology AG
Frankfurter Straße 80-82
65760 Eschborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6196-7777550
Fax: +49 (0)6196-7777559
E-mail: investor@uet-group.com
Internet: www.uet-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6
WKN: A0LBKW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1176876

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1176876  19.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1176876&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News UET United Electronic Technology AG: launches SecTrace as a new scalable open system for contact tracing to manage pandemic situations. DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous UET United Electronic Technology AG: launches SecTrace as a new scalable open system for contact tracing to manage pandemic situations. 19.03.2021 / 09:01 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender und weiteres Aufsichtsratsmitglied legen Amt ...
exceet Group SCA: Financial Results 2020_Media Release
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG closes Munich site to improve operational efficiency
DGAP-News: Baader Bank auf Wachstumskurs
Freeman Gold mit sensationellen Bohrresultaten.
DGAP-DD: KION GROUP AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Lindis Blood Care Initiates Multicenter Clinical EU Certification Study REMOVE with CATUVAB(R) to ...
DGAP-News: Douglas GmbH: Douglas GmbH Announces Offering of €1,000 Million Senior Secured Notes due 2026 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aves One veräußert gesamtes Seecontainer-Portfolio und konzentriert sich auf Rail-Geschäft / ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € je Aktie fest
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:01 Uhr
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG: startet SecTrace als neues skalierbares offenes System für die Kontaktnachverfolgung zum Pandemiemanagement (deutsch)
09:01 Uhr
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG: startet SecTrace als neues skalierbares offenes System für die Kontaktnachverfolgung zum Pandemiemanagement

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.02.21
1.260
UET United Electronic Technology
10.07.20
210
UET AG der Turnaround-Kandidat 2018!