Nemetschek SE plans dividend increase to EUR 0.30 per share

Nemetschek Group plans dividend increase to EUR 0.30 per share

- Eighth consecutive dividend increase

- Total dividend payout would increase to EUR 34.7 million

Munich, March 19, 2021 - In its meeting held yesterday, the Supervisory Board of Nemetschek SE (ISIN 0006452907) approved the Executive Board's proposal to increase the dividend. For the 2020 fiscal year, the Supervisory Board and Executive Board of the software provider for the construction industry will therefore propose an increased dividend of EUR 0.30 per share to the annual general meeting on May 12, 2021 (previous year: EUR 0.28 per share). The company is thus continuing its sustainable dividend policy on the basis of the pleasing development in 2020 despite the challenging framework conditions due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Nemetschek would thus be paying out a dividend for the twelfth time in succession, and it would also be the eighth increase in a row. Subject to approval by the annual general meeting, this would correspond to a 7% increase in the dividend. With 115.5 million shares, the total dividend payout would rise to EUR 34.7 million (previous year: EUR 32.3 million). At the same time, the Nemetschek Group will continue to invest strategically to ensure its future growth. In 2020, according to preliminary figures, the Group had increased revenues by 7.2% to EUR 596.9 million and achieved a high EBITDA margin of 28.9%.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer for digital transformation in the AEC industry. With its intelligent software solutions, it covers the entire lifecycle of building and infrastructure projects and guides its customers into the future of digitalization. As one of the leading corporate groups worldwide, the Nemetschek Group increases quality in the building process and improves the digital workflow of all those involved in the building process. This makes it possible to design, build and manage buildings with greater efficiency, sustainability and environmental compatibility in terms of resources. The focus is on the use of open standards (Open BIM). The portfolio also includes digital solutions for visualization, 3D modeling and animation. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs more than 3,000 experts. Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX and TecDAX, according to preliminary figures, the company achieved revenue amounting to EUR 596.9 million and an EBITDA of EUR 172.3 million in 2020.

