Draft resolutions suggested by the Board of Medicinos Bankas UAB for the ordinary general shareholders meeting of Medicinos Bankas UAB for the year 2021 and announcment of the date and time of the ordinary general shareholders meeting for the year 2021

Private Limited Company Medicinos Bankas (hereinafter – “Medicinos Bankas”), company reg. No. 112027077, seat address: Pamėnkalnio 40, 01114 Vilnius.

The draft resolutions suggested by the Board of Medicinos Bankas UAB on the items of the agenda of the ordinary general shareholders meeting of Medicinos Bankas UAB for the year 2021.



