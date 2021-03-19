 

Janus Henderson Group Releases 2020 Annual Report and 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG) has today made available to shareholders its 2020 Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020, together with the 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting.

These documents are available to view on the Company's website at www.janushenderson.com/AGM2021.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

At 31 December 2020, Janus Henderson had approximately US$402 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 26 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).



