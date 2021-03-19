 

Aker Solutions ASA Annual, Sustainability and Corporate Governance Reports for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.03.2021, 10:09  |  28   |   |   

OSLO, Norway, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions today publishes its annual report, sustainability report and corporate governance report for 2020.

The reports are attached and also available on https://akersolutions.com/annual-reports, https://akersolutions.com/sustainability-reports and https://akersolutions.com/corporate-governance.

Media Contact:
Torbjørn Andersen, mob: +47 928 85 542, email: torbjorn.andersen@akersolutions.com

Investor Contact:
Fredrik Berge, mob: +47 450 32 090, email: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com

 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-asa--annual--sustainability-and-corporate-governance-reports-for-2020,c3309137

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/3309137/a9fcbbf8518d7e35.pdf

Annual Report 2020

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/3309137/a8c811506bfaff9c.pdf

Sustainability Report 2020

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/3309137/a4043754d0571bde.pdf

Corporate Governance Report 2020



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aker Solutions ASA Annual, Sustainability and Corporate Governance Reports for 2020 OSLO, Norway, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Aker Solutions today publishes its annual report, sustainability report and corporate governance report for 2020. The reports are attached and also available on https://akersolutions.com/annual-reports, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry
Demand for Nitrile Disposable Gloves Growing: Fact.MR Study
EQT Private Equity to sell DESOTEC to Blackstone
Crowell & Moring and Kibbe & Orbe to Join Forces
How Wearables Sleep Tech Devices Are Offering Significant Relief For Insomniac Patients
﻿ApiJect Systems, Corp., Announces Appointment of Global Branding Leader, Craig Cohon as Chief ...
Magnificent light and art festival ready to launch in Riyadh with spectacular installations by more ...
Alligator Bioscience appoints Søren Bregenholt as new CEO
Kanazawa University research: Faster and less-invasive atomic force microscopy for visualizing biomolecular systems
Titel
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in FuboTV, Inc. of Class ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Subversive Acquisition LP Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Mailing of Information Circular ...
Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Emergency Use Listing by the World Health ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
Mpac chooses Wolters Kluwer and Hayne for CPM software investment to digitally transform its ...
DappRadar announces the launch of its Binance Smart Chain Portfolio Tracker and NFT Rankings ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA